Fan Imagines Kirby’s ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Scenario as a Round of ‘Fortnite’

You may have caught the premiere of the new World of Light Adventure Mode trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which features Kirby as the long hero (and true savior, mind you) standing tall after an attack pretty much wipes out all the characters from the game, turning them into Spirits.

Well, one fan has decided to make the most of this scenario, creating a piece of art that suggests Kirby’s survival status in this mode is nothing short of a…Victory Royale.

Yep, a Twitter user by the name of Benjamilgo has suggested a Fortnite reference in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, just short of actually throwing a character (or better yet, a deejay llama) into the game. You can see this suggestion for yourself below, but suffice to say, we believe he nailed it.

The tweet has been getting some pretty strong responses on the social media front, including some rather hilarious touch-ups to the Spirits that will be included in the game. Check out the best ones below:

Every night…

I can feel my Isaac…

And my Shovel Knight… pic.twitter.com/sOt9ZWLXZB — Ben (@Benjamiigo) November 1, 2018

ATTENTION ALL SUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE GAMERS! KIRBY NEEDS YOUR HELP TO SAVE THE ROSTER! ALL HE NEEDS IS YOUR CREDIT CARD NUMBER, THE THREE DIGITS ON THE BACK, AND THE EXPIRATION MONTH AND YEAR! HURRY QUICK, BEFORE THE EVIL SAKURAI ADDS MORE DLC CHARACTERS — Ben (@Benjamiigo) November 1, 2018

I’m literally dying of laughter — GenericSmashBoi (@boi_smash) November 1, 2018

And of course, there was a spot for a Piranha Plant and Waluigi mention, just because.

So there you go, Fortnite fans. Some love thrown your way while, at the same time, still focusing on Smash. It can be done!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, you can enjoy Fortnite on the Switch now, along with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, mobile devices and PC.