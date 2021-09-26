Knockout City Season 3 Adding New Map, Motorcycles, and More

In just over a week’s time, Knockout City Season 3 will release, and fans of the game will have a lot of new content to see and enjoy. In a new blog post, EA revealed that this season’s theme is Hacked, and will focus on a mysterious new group named Z3RO. The trailer for the new season shows the group hacking into Knockout City’s feed with a glitchy message: “Our city, our rules. Commence throwdown.” It’s unclear exactly what Z3RO is planning but the glitchy style is going to play a big role during the season, from its skins and cosmetics, to its overall aesthetic.

This season, players will be able to enjoy an all-new map: Lockdown Throwdown. As its name implies, the new map is set in an abandoned prison yard. However, “it feels strangely alive, like someone—or something has turned the Turrets back on.” If players are noticed by Spotlight Drones, Security Turrets will attempt to catch them with Cage Balls. However, speedy players can turn that to their advantage by using Cage Balls against their opponents. That should add an interesting new layer of strategy! Players can learn more about the new map by consulting the Radio Bot at HQ, where completing training results in some sweet, sweet Holobux.

Those Holobux should come in handy for players interested in snagging the paid version of the Brawl Pass. A free version is available, which allows players to unlock a reward every five levels. The paid version costs 950 Holobux, but the trade-off is that players will receive a reward at every level, instead! Through the paid version, players will be able to unlock “Outfits, Crew Vehicles, MVP Poses, Style Chips, and more than enough Holobux to purchase the next season’s Brawl Pass.” Each week, players will get six Brawl Pass contracts to work towards, and half of those are only unlocked with the paid version (while a seventh contract will last all season). Given these bonuses, it might be worth the investment for big Knockout City fans! A trailer for the new season can be found below.

That’s not all, of course. This season is adding motorcycles, new player voices, a new Potato Punch energy drink, and more. All in all, this new season looks like it should have a whole lot to enjoy, and players can check it out for themselves when Knockout City Season 3 launches on October 5th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been looking forward to the next season of Knockout City? What do you think of this season's theme?