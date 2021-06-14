Knockout City Update 1.2 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new patch for Knockout City has officially released, and it seems that Patch 1.2 is largely focused on bug fixes and quality-of-life updates to the popular dodgeball brawler. As the video game is totally free for everyone to play up through level 25 right now, today seems like the perfect day to give it a shot with the update fixing so many different odds and ends.

The most important parts of today's patch are included below, straight from the official patch notes:

Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck on the match lobby screen when joining a match in progress

Fixed an issue on PC where most of the Graphics Settings reset to default after rebooting the title

Resolved issue preventing unlocking many PSN trophies in one game session

Fixed an issue for Switch players that would result in a crash with the message “The software was closed because an error occurred” involving specific player and Crew names

Matchmaking will ping more servers to better determine the best regions to use when matching players

Resolved an issue for Switch players, who could get stuck logging in after putting their Switch to sleep for a long period

PC will now allow all achievements on Trial accounts

Fixed a crash which could rarely occur when a player leaves a group with the game out of focus

Removed incorrect error messaging for underage players when using the user mute button

Fixed an issue where joining a group that’s creating a Private Match would send all members of the group to the title screen

Fixed an issue where sometimes after a completed private match, groups with a spectator would become stuck readying up for the next match

Knockout City is currently available for PC via Origin or Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Much like other multiplayer titles, it features seasons and purchasable cosmetics, though there are no loot boxes or similar mechanics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Knockout City right here.

Have you had a chance to play Knockout City for yourself as of yet? What do you think about the new patch and all its fixes?