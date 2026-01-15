Konami Game Available for $1 Before Permanent Delisting This Month

Konami is set to delist and shut down the servers of one of its games, a 2023 game, later this month, on January 30. Ahead of this, the game is available on both the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store — aka available to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, and PS5 users — for $1. This is not a special price, but how much the Konami game always costs. While $1 is incredibly affordable, what’s the point of buying a game if its servers are being shut down in two weeks? Well, it can be played offline in addition to being played online.

The Konami game in question is WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, a game that is popular in Japan but less popular in the United States. That said, over on the North American PlayStation Store, the sports game has a solid 3.8 out of 5 stars. To this end, if you are looking for a baseball game to play, but prefer a little bit more arcadey gameplay compared to the sim gameplay that series like MLB The Show offer, this is worth checking out.

Why Is Konami Shutting the Game Down?

WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros was just released back in 2023, so for it to be shut down roughly three years after its release is a pretty quick turnaround. And to date, Konami has not said why the game is being shut down and delisted. It is presumably because of expiring licenses, whether in the game or used to make the game, expiring publishing agreements, or because servers were costing more to maintain than the game was bringing in. Whatever the case, there are many games shut down every month, so this shutdown is not exactly rare or out of left field.

As for the series, Konami has confirmed a “WBSC eBaseball Series 2.0” is in the works, but right now, concrete and salient details about the project are missing.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all players who supported and enjoyed the game since its launch in February 2023,” says Konami of the shutdown. “Across three exciting seasons of the WBSC eBaseball Series, millions of games played, and even a historic appearance on the HUGAN WBSC ePremier12 and Olympic Esports stages, your passion, creativity, and competitive spirit have shaped an enthusiastic global community and helped elevate WBSC’s commitment to eSports to a new level.”

Konami’s statement continues: ” While this chapter comes to a close, it is far from the end of WBSC’s eSports journey. We are already excited to bring you the WBSC eBaseball Series 2.0. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey — and stay tuned for the next chapter. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

