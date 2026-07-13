Konami Game From 1995 Returning Next Month for First Time Ever

A Konami game from 1995, an SNES exclusive game, is set to return next month and will be free for many. Making the return of the 30-year-old classic more noteworthy is the fact that the Konami game was never released outside of Japan, and this never changed. To this end, this will be the first time it is available in North America and Europe. Of course, it will be localized for the occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Konami has announced that a new and free update is coming to Super Bomberman Collection on August 20. And this update will include a new game for the collection, with this game being Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W. Right now, there is no word of it being released standalone, so those who want to revisit the Konami game will need to own the collection. For those who do not know, Super Bomberman Collection was released by Konami back on February 5. It features seven different Bomberman games, and come August 20, this will grow to eight games. It notably includes the first localized versions of the unreleased Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5. Now, it will have three first-time releases. Meanwhile, despite having seven — soon eight — games, the collection only costs $19.99. This will be the entrance fee for anyone who doesn’t already own it but wants to check out Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W. Those who already own the collection are getting a free game.

Play video

1995 SNES Exclusive

Many don’t know about Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W because it never released outside of Japan. To this end, it was released on March 1, 1995, by developer Hudson Soft as part of the Panic Bomber spin-off series. And unless you had an SNES in Japan, you never played it because it was an SNES exclusive. To this date, it has never been re-released, but this will change on August 20.

Its legacy is that it is often forgotten, but those who played the 1995 Bomberman game largely enjoyed it. Further, it is often lauded as one of the better spin-off games in the series. It’s hard to say whether it holds up in 2026 because it is very inaccessible in 2026. If you are in the United States, for example, you need to track down a second-hand copy, import it, have an SNES to play it, and know Japanese. That said, most Bomberman games hold up pretty well in the modern era thanks to their timeless design. However, unless you have nostalgia for the series, its more primitive design may not speak to you.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.