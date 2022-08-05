New Bomberman Game Released by Konami

If you're big on Bomberman – and lots of people are – Konami has a new game for you to try out which was not only announced just recently but has already been released, too. It's called Amazing Bomberman, and it's a rhythm game where music plays a key part in the experience in terms of the placement of bombs and the sounds players will hear. It's only available to play via the Apple Arcade at this time, but if you've got an applicable subscription, you can start playing it right now.

The new Bomberman game was teased just recently before being released within the Apple Arcade on August 5th as part of the platform's latest batch of games. A preview of the game offered via Apple shared some insights into what to expect.

"The strategic action series Bomberman has been blasting players since 1983—but never quite like this," a teaser read. "Place explosives around mazes to open up paths...and blast your opponents out of the arena. To play with up to three friends, create a room and share the ID with your pals. Achieving victory with bombs littering the battlefield? That's a lot harder."

One. More. Day.



The fuse is lit—it's almost time to blast away in Amazing Bomberman! Obliterate your competition in this remix to the @Konami classic.



Tomorrow: https://t.co/UA9cQWCtQb pic.twitter.com/LoSsVNnWti — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 4, 2022

Over on the Bomberman page on Konami's site, we see some more specific info about the game as well as some videos to show players what an Amazing Bomberman experience looks like.

"The bomb placement and explosion sounds change with the songs, and the battle time also changes depending on the song," an overview of the game's features explained. "When the song gets exciting, blocks will drop, and items may appear when you break them with bombs."

For Bomberman fans unfamiliar with Apple's gaming service, Apple Arcade is a platform akin to something like Xbox Game Pass or the newer tiers of PlayStation Plus that incorporate PlayStation Now elements. It's different from the standard array of games offered via the App Store, but depending on what your existing subscriptions look like, you may already have access to it.

Amazing Bomberman is available to download now on mobile platforms via the Apple Arcade.