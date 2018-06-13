Krypton Actor Disappointed No Superman Game Was Announced At E3

Though E3 2018 is still going strong, the conference portion of the annual celebration have since finished. We’ve had some incredible reveals this year, including our personal favourite Cyberpunk 2077, with new looks at some of the most anticipated titles of the coming year. One title suspiciously missing however is one that many were hoping for – and that’s Superman. Apparently, even Krypton star Cameron Cuffe is feeling the disappointment, yet also a little hope.

“Every year I dare to hope that there will be a Superman game announced at E3,” the star opened up on his Twitter account. “Once again I let bogus rumours get my hopes up, but I really feel that every year that passes brings us closer. It’ll happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every year I dare to hope that there will be a Superman game announced at E3. Once again I let bogus rumours get my hopes up, but I really feel that every year that passes brings us closer. It’ll happen. pic.twitter.com/hPlL9N9qQs — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) June 12, 2018

Instantly he was met with likeminded fans:

Hopefully with the rise of #Krypton we’ll one day soon get a @KryptonSYFY video game starring our boy Seg-El, the kick ass ladies Nyssa-Vex, Lyra-Zod, Jayna-Zod and perhaps his boys Kem and Adam too 🙌🏽 — C’est moi, Alex (@CmndrLex) June 12, 2018

I’m also a big fan of justice pic.twitter.com/0WkT8OG5Q0 — JJ’sGTLMS (@SgtlmsJj) June 12, 2018

Alas, it seems like our window of opportunity has passed, given that all of the major conferences are now completed. WB Games still has a few more panels, so there is hope! Just … try not to let those get too high.

A Superman game has been teased for quite some time now and after the rumors that it will be an open-world type game (which, take with a grain of salt), our interest is even higher. There is another rumor that we’ll see the announcement today at their afternoon Wednesday panel – but given the pattern of previous E3s, that’s highly unlikely.

Were you disappointed not to see a new Superman game announced? Sound off with your comments below!