Kustom Kontrollerz Introduces Static Shock Peripheral, and It’s Electrifying

We’ve featured Kustom Kontrollerz’ impressive design work in the past, as the team has worked on a number of sweet looking designs, from Spawn to Venom to Spider-Man, among other obscure favorites like Ren and Stimpy and the Maxx. But this time, the team is showing an underappreciated hero some love — Static Shock.

The official Kustom Kontrollerz Twitter account posted the mock-up design of the controller this morning, which you can see in the tweet below. As you can see, it’s a pretty novel design that features the hero on the left side of the controller, along with, yep, a good deal of electricity coming from his hand. For good measure, his emblem can also be seen on the right side of the controller. And the yellow and blue design suits him rather perfectly, we think.

Here’s an electrifying mock-up for those who remember #StaticShock?! Well we made a kick-ass mockup designed by @v_salzarulo! Let us know what you guys think! Tag a friend who want it! We know @Jxmmi 😉🎮 cc: @Zurizoltan pic.twitter.com/h1yuhKjTmW — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) September 27, 2018

So far, responses for the controller design have been pretty solid, with some fans talking about how they’re digging the design. You can see some of those responses below:

While Kustom Kontrollerz hasn’t offered it for sale yet, those that are interested in snagging a Static Shock controller for themselves can reach out to the team on Twitter, as well as visiting the Kustom Kontrollers home page. You can also email them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com. We’re sure they’d be happy to work with you if you want to put in a custom order.

And it’s good to see Static Shock get some love in the video game world, especially after he was unceremoniously cut from Injustice 2 last year. There’s no question that some comic book fans will find this is a shockingly good addition to their gaming cave.

Nice job, Kustom Kontrollerz. But how about a challenge? Our own Liana Ruppert wants a Dragon Age controller design. What do you think?