Kustom Kontrollerz’ Reveals Custom ‘Spider-Man’ Controller

Spider-Man fans are looking forward to getting their hands on the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that comes with a custom console, sleek red controller, and a copy of the game. The bundle keeps selling out, though, and not everyone has the money to drop on a custom console. If you just had your eye on that controller, you’re in luck! Kustom Kontrollerz has something just for you.

Check out the concept visual below, and prepare to salivate!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who else is ready for #SpiderManPS4?! Drop a Like if you preordered and tag a friend who would want this! 🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/6islXe7wIz — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) August 11, 2018

The team drew up some concept art for a proposed Spider-Man controller and it seems to be more up to speed with what the fans want over Sony’s original design. Not only does it feature some color mixed in with its D-pad and buttons, but also the Spidey emblem and a web that was missing from the plain red-and-white controller.

You’ll notice that the D-pad, analog sticks and triggers are blue; while the face buttons are white. And you might also notice the slick Touchpad design, which is solid red. And, of course, the logo and webbing really brings it all together.

There’s no word if Kustom Kontrollerz is planning to make a line of these, but, damn it, we want one, and maybe you can get one too if you reach out to them on Twitter.

For that matter, the team has been having fun with its latest designs, including some Madden NFL 19 related ones that they’re doing for a giveaway; as well as these amazing ones based on Def Jam Fight, which has been teased by the company.

But then the team really surprised us with this inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles controller, featuring Donatello’s face with the analog sticks as his eyes. It might be a bit weird for some, but for others, it’s definitely got some inspiration. Plus, who knows, they might just make a few more if you want a collection of four, one for each Turtle. Cowabunga!

Having some fun here! We put Donatello on a PS4 controller! Handpainted by @Ocsneakerking 🙌🏾 what do you guys think?! Who’s your favorite #NinjaTurtles? Rts & Likes are always appreciated! pic.twitter.com/gIcjFMnwDb — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) August 12, 2018

Here’s hoping we see more great Spidey designs from the Kustom Kontrollerz team. In fact…hey, guys, how about a Venom model?

Spider-Man releases on Friday, Sept. 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.