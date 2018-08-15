Kustom Kontrollerz Reveals Spider-Man Vs. Venom PS4 Controller

Early this morning, the folks at Kustom Kontrollerz revealed a sick new DualShock 4 controller for PS4. Embracing the spider and the symbiote, they’ve made this dualistic Spider-Man vs. Venom controller, managing to capture the essence of both of these iconic characters and blend them into a design and palette that looks great. Check it out.

The final showdown! #SpiderManPS4 vs #Venom Kustom Kontrollerz for PS4! Simple but clean! Who’d win in a fight?! Reply below! Designed by @v_salzarulo Tag a friend who’d want this right now! pic.twitter.com/7mlq6JGhF8 — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) August 14, 2018

We love it. Both Venom and Spider-Man a rocking a more classic, comic book vibe, which we think works better here than the more “realistic” CG aesthetic. Kustom Kontrollerz tags this one as simple and clean, and that’s exactly what we like about it. Red and black blend and contrast beautifully, and this would look just as good in your hands as it would on your shelf.

Here’s a close-up, web-heads:

In case you missed it, this is the third Spider-Man themed controller from Kustom Kontrollerz this week. Two more controllers were revealed earlier, dedicated exclusively to Spider-Man and to Venom. You can check out the Spider-Man controller here, and the Venom controller here. Both would make lovely additions to your game room, and if you’re interested in ordering one, you’re welcome to reach out to their business contact email in their Twitter bio to inquire about designs and pricing.

These controllers were revealed just in time for Marvel’s Spider-Man launch on PlayStation 4. The game is dropping on Sept. 7, and we couldn’t be more excited to get our hands on it. In case you missed it, we got a brand new “Gameplay Launch Trailer” yesterday which delivered more action, and new scenes with Miles Morales and Silver Sable. You can check that out right here.

You may also be interested in the Marvel’s Spider-Man limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. This beauty was revealed a few weeks ago during San Diego Comic-Con, and is the perfect package for anyone looking to pick up a PS4 in order to play Spider-Man. It will come with a PlayStation 4 Pro, a beautiful custom controller, and a copy of the deluxe version of the game, which itself will grant you some neat bonuses. Good luck finding a live pre-order, though, they’ve been selling out fast.

Kustom Kontrollerz is always cranking out sick new designs, so be sure to follow them on Twitter for more. We’ll keep you up to date with all of the latest designs, so stay tuned!