New Lara Croft Statue Revealed, the Perfect Way to Celebrate Tomb Raider

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the horizon for next month, many of us have Lara Croft on the brain. Not that that’s a bad thing, far from it in fact, but it does make for a pretty steadily fueled hype train. For those that have a random 800 bucks floating around, we’ve got the best way to keep your mind occupied.

Weta Workshop just unveiled their incredibly accurate 1:4 scale polystone Lara Croft fully equipped with a stunning base, interactive environment, and all of the personality you’d expect from Miss Croft herself.

According to the lead scupter Daniel Cockersell’s description of this collectible piece:

“The imminent showdown with the jaguar catches Lara unaware. She is struck with the epiphany that she must become like the jaguar to stay alive. With stealth, Lara must stalk through the undergrowth, attack abruptly then disappear like the predator.

Lara Croft’s arsenal increases her odds of survival. Seen here with her signature bow and arrow, twin climbing axes and pistol. Lara can strike from afar or up close and personal with the weapons at her disposal. And yet, the jungle is unforgiving. This highly-detailed sculpt bears all the telltale signs of Lara’s battles: scarred cheek, muddied clothing and rusty machete”

If you’re a collector like me, this is a really hard choice. On one hand, expensive. On the other hand, the materials and the work put in makes the $799.99 price tag worth it. Decisions, decisions.

If it helps push your thoughts one way or another, there are only 750 of these bad boys in production, so if you’re a Croft die-hard fan – you might want to act fast. Pre-orders are now live with a helpful payment plan also available. We don’t have an exact release date at this time, but we do know it’s coming in February of next year if all goes according to plan.

As for the next installment of the origins arc, Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Are you going to be scooping one of these amazing collectibles up? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!