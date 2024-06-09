Larian Studios Wants Gamers To Let Them Cook On Next Game(s)

Given Baldur's Gate 3's success following its full release in the back half of 2023 it came as a surprise to many when Larian Studios confirmed they would not be working on a DLC or sequel for the Dungeons & Dragons property, instead shifting their focus to two other projects they now have in development. In the time that has passed since co-founder and CEO Swen Vincke confirmed that Larian is moving on from Dungeons & Dragons as a whole, it's become apparent due to various comments from members of the team that the decision is rooted in Larian's desire to work on projects that ignite their passion and excite them, hence their decision to "move on to other worlds."

Whatever IPs are getting the Larian Studios treatment now already has the confidence of many who can't wait to see what the developers are working on, and those developers are confident they're crafting something excellent again. In a new interview with TheGamer, director of animation Greg Lidstone and cinematic animations producer Leah Caldwell shared their excitement and confidence. When asked what they would say to those feeling a bit of trepidation at what Larian could be working on if not for Baldur's Gate 4, Caldwell had a fitting response.

"Apart from the 'Let us cook' line?' I've had a few conversations with people about this after Swen [Vincke, Larian CEO] did the GDC talk. A lot of people are understanding of us wanting to do that, and having more flexibility and allowing us to continue on within our kind of own universes." Caldwell then continues, "I think people will really love what we're cooking up and the stories that we're going to tell."

Lidstone agreed with the sentiments, following it up with a response of his own. "Give us some time. Because these things don't happen overnight. We're moving as fast as we can. Even if we're not doing another Baldur's Gate, we're doing something that I'm really excited about, that I can't tell my wife about," he responds. "I really do enjoy coming into work, because there's so many cool ideas that I'm seeing in the concept art channels as people are working up ideas, it's just super exciting."

As for what Larian is working on, it's all entirely speculation as to what the two projects could be outside of the fact they're definitely not Dungeons & Dragons related. Larian is also working on another massive patch for Baldur's Gate 3 which is due later this year that will add modding tools and additional evil endings, and the studio continues to promise crossplay compatibility and photo mode are coming.