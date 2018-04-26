Laser League Shooting Its Way To Consoles Next Month

Now that Rocket League has become a bonafide success in the esports arena, it’s curious to see what other kind of sports games companies are coming up with.

That includes 505 Games, who are working alongside developer Roll7 on Laser League, a fast-paced game where you use strategy and shooting in an attempt to win. The game has been on Steam Early Access for some time, but it’s about to shake things up on consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher confirmed today that the game would arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting on May 10. In fact, Laser League is one of the offerings that will be available on the Xbox Game Pass next month, so you can enjoy it on the house if you’re a subscriber!

Here’s the official description of the game, in case the trailer doesn’t have you hyped enough: “This exhilarating, high-speed contact sport of 2150 pits players against the opposition for control of nodes that bathe the arena in deadly lasers. Evading rival colored beams, teams attempt to eliminate their opponents with speed, skill and strategy. Special offensive and defensive abilities, as well as game-changing power-ups on the arena floor, provide an edge at crucial moments. Like all great sports, Laser League is accessible and immediately understandable, but rewards dedication with deceptively complex strategic possibilities.”

The features are as follows:

6 unique classes; Blade, Smash, Thief, Ghost, Shock and Snipe

16 maps with unique laser patterns

15 power-ups with the possibility to drastically alter the match

12 modifier effects to adjust each class to best suit your playstyle

4 international stadiums packed with cheering fans

Over 250 unique character customizations

“Early Access has allowed us to get feedback from players and focus on the priorities,” said Simon Bennett, studio director, Roll7. “We have worked on bringing new players to the community and delivering new and exciting content. Leaving Early Access is the culmination of a development process that started many years ago and it allows us to get Laser League into the hands of more players, across multiple platforms, so we can answer the call to grow our community.”

Fans who pre-order in on PlayStation 4 can get it for 20 percent off, along with a free PS4 theme. And there will also be a 40 percent discount for when the game launches on Steam around the same time.

Enjoy the trailer above, and get ready for some Laser League madness in just a few days!