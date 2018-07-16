Last Chance to Score the Official Dungeons & Dragons Hawaiian Shirt for $18

This epic Dungeons & Dragons Hawaiian shirt was released back in March and sold out quickly, but it’s back and on sale for the ridiculously fantastic price of $17.99 – or 55% off. Grab one here with the discount while you can. The D&D shirt deal is part of ThinkGeek’s enormous Dog Days of Summer sale, which ends tonight – July 16th.

Keep in mind that Gary Gygax, the legendary co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, would have celebrated his 80th birthday on July 27th. Obviously, playing Dungeons & Dragons with your friends is the best way to celebrate his life and legacy on Gary Gygax Day, but wearing a Hawaiian shirt comes in as a close second. The man loved a good Hawaiian shirt. This one happens to have the Dungeons & Dragons ampersand incorporated throughout. I would say that the nod is subtle, but nothing about this shirt can accurately be described as subtle.

As for the Dog Days of Summer sale, it features discounts of up to 80% on over 400 items. Pretty much every fandom imaginable is represented, with a few fun gadgets tossed in there for good measure. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve hand-picked a few more interesting deals outside of the D&D shirt to help you get started…

• Jurassic Park Hawaiian Shirt: $17.99 (55% off)

• Star Wars Geeki Tikis: $7.99 to $37.99 (53% off)

• Pokemon Trainer Kits – Gengar: $10.99 (63% off)

• Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Backpack: $12.99 (78% off)

• Legend of Zelda Master Sword: $12.99 (68% off)

• Star Trek Swimsuits: Prices Vary

• Vintage Nixie Tube Clock: $149.99 (50% off)

• Pokemon Bed in a Bag: $39.99 (60% off)

• Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger: $9.99 (67% off)

• Backpack of Holding: $29.99 (40% off)

If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. You’re definitely not going to find many items like this on Amazon during Prime Day, so jump on these while you still can.

