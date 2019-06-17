Last Call for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Classic Days of Play Deals

E3 2019 is in the books, and Sony’s Days of Play promotion is about to join it when the clock strikes midnight tonight, June 17th – 18th. That means today is your last chance to take advantage of the no-brainer $39.99 deal on 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships and the $29.99 deal on the PlayStation Classic. It might also be your last chance to grab the PlayStation 4 Slim Days of Play system in Steel Black before it’s discontinued.

Beyond that, Sony’s Days of Play 2019 sale includes Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and God of War for $20 to $40. There are also big deals happening on DualShock 4 controllers, and PlayStation VR. Jump on them while you still can – and keep in mind that there’s an additional bonus to be had for many of these items…

In addition to the Days of Play deals, Amazon is running a promotion that offers the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Black Fat Chocobo mount DLC for free with “any” video game purchase above $19.99 (excluding pre-orders) until July 1st. Not surprisingly, this development has resulted in the Final Fantasy XIV 60-day time card ($29.99) skyrocketing to the #1 spot on the video game sales charts.

If you’re looking for more options, check out Amazon’s main video game page. Just make sure that the offer is listed in the “Special offers and Product Promotions” section on the product you’re interested in. You should also note that the Black Fat Chocobo code will be emailed within two days of the purchase date. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion can be found here for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac. The game is set to arrive on July 2nd.

