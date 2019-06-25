Last Call for Super Mario Maker 2 Pre-Orders with a Discount

Heads up Nintendo Switch owners – the highly anticipated Super Mario Maker 2 is dropping this Friday, June 28th. That means this is the last chance for Prime members to pre-order a physical copy on Amazon for $51.99 ($8 off list) and have it on launch day.

Note that a bundle version is available for $69.96 that comes bundled with a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, which is cheaper than buying a year membership separately for $19.99 (the memberships stack). A description of the game is available below, along with a video from a recent Nintendo Direct that highlights new gameplay elements including multiplayer, Story Mode, 3D Style, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more!”

“A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want coin-shooting cannons? Bowser riding on a giant Goomba? Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.