Last Minute Deals for Pokemon Fans

Need some last minute gifts for a Pokemon fan? Well, you’re in luck. There are loads of Pokemon items on sale right now, and many of them are super unique.

The first sale comes from ThinkGeek, where they’ve discounted a whole bunch of fun Pokemon stuff by as much as 67%. You can shop their entire Pokemon collection here, but here are a few of the more inexpensive items to get you started:

• Poke Ball Pizza Cutter – $4.99

• Pokémon Slide Charm LCD Watch – $6.99

• Pokémon Pikachu Portable Charger – $9.99

• Poké Ball Lunch Case – $10.99

• Light Up Pikachu Slippers – $25.99

• Pikachu Electronic Coin Bank – $29.99

ThinkGeek’s Pokemon collection includes loads of additional items with prices that range from five bucks all the way up to $149.99 for the epic Snorlax Bean Bag chair. Granted you’ll have to pay extra for expedited shipping at this point, but we are down to the wire. Keep in mind that today, December 19th, is the last day to take advantage of expedited U.S. shipping. You may also want to check GameStop to see if any of these items are available for pickup in the store.

If the person you’re buying for is a big Pokemon card player, you might consider blowing their mind with the Shining Legends Super-Premium Collection box. This huge box set contains four special promo cards, 10 booster packs, a playmat, and collector boxes. It’s available on Amazon for $61, which is 24% off the list price. Plus it arrives before Christmas if you grab it now. Odds are this will sell out quickly.

