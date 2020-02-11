The Last of Us Fan Creates Movie-Style Poster for the Sequel

At this point, it seems fair to say that anticipation for The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us from developer Naughty Dog, is at a fever pitch. There are only a few short months between now and its release on PlayStation 4, and while the usual promotional material like trailers and such have been releasing, the fan art has really started to kick up a notch too. That includes, but is not limited to, a lovely fan poster that looks like it’d feel at home on the side of a movie theater.

The poster, by artist Shinobi2u, is titled “Cordyceps Dreams,” and combines imagery from both games into a movie-style poster for the franchise. (Naughty Dog, which shared the fan art on its official Instagram, describes it as a The Last of Us Part II poster, while Shinobi2u is more broad in their own description.)

“Been wanting to do a Last of Us piece for a while,” the artist shared on DeviantArt. “Fairly happy with the result. One of my all time favorite games and can’t wait for the sequel!”

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. The Last of Us Remastered is currently available on the PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.