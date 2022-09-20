The Last of Us Part 1 Gets New PS5 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Naughty Dog has today pushed out a new update for its new remake of The Last of Us, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1. When TLOU Part 1 first launched earlier this month, it came with a day one patch that improved the game just a bit compared to its base version. Now, Naughty Dog has released another new update that has made the game just a bit better.
Available to download now, update version 1.02 for The Last of Us Part 1 was pushed live earlier today. In short, this patch doesn't do a whole lot other than rectify some lingering bugs and other issues that have occurred for some players. Some of these tweaks have been associated with Phot Mode, audio, and lighting.
Likely the most notable thing that Naughty Dog has changed in this update involves the Fidelity mode in The Last of Us Part 1. Specifically, it is no longer required for VRR to be enabled for the Fidelity mode to run at an uncapped frame rate. This should, in theory, improve the visuals of the game as much as possible while ensuring that the game's performance is also at its highest possible levels.
If you would like to find the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update, you can check them out down below.
MAJOR
- Fixed various instances across the game where level geometry would drop out at certain vantage points.
- Fixed various issues related to photo mode.
- Adjusted the "Fidelity" display setting to target 30 FPS, even with a HFR television. Removed the requirement for VRR to enabled "Unlocked Framerate" in "Fidelity" mode.
- Updated the descriptions of "Performance" and "Fidelity" modes to more clearly describe their behavior.
- Small adjustments to the audio mix and lighting during a sequence in the final chapter of the main game.
MINOR
- Fixed an issue where the optional conversation around the hanging body in the Pittsburgh Financial Plaza would not trigger.
- Fixed a global issue where water splash FX were not displaying as intended.
- Fixed various issues with localized text and Screen Reader in the main menus.
- Fixed an issue where the credits would be flipped when using the Mirror World modifier.
- Fixed an instance where characters would be missing facial animations when seen from perspectives only possible in photo mode.
- (New Game Plus) Fixed an issue where weapon upgrade parts would stop spawning before the player had upgraded all guns.
- (Accessibility) Improved how Navigation Assistance functions in the Pittsburgh Hotel and the Lakeside Mine fights.
- (Accessibility) Fixed an issue where Invisibility Toggle with "Limited" time was not counting down correctly.