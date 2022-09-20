The Last of Us Part 1 Gets New PS5 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Naughty Dog has today pushed out a new update for its new remake of The Last of Us, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1. When TLOU Part 1 first launched earlier this month, it came with a day one patch that improved the game just a bit compared to its base version. Now, Naughty Dog has released another new update that has made the game just a bit better.

Available to download now, update version 1.02 for The Last of Us Part 1 was pushed live earlier today. In short, this patch doesn't do a whole lot other than rectify some lingering bugs and other issues that have occurred for some players. Some of these tweaks have been associated with Phot Mode, audio, and lighting.

Likely the most notable thing that Naughty Dog has changed in this update involves the Fidelity mode in The Last of Us Part 1. Specifically, it is no longer required for VRR to be enabled for the Fidelity mode to run at an uncapped frame rate. This should, in theory, improve the visuals of the game as much as possible while ensuring that the game's performance is also at its highest possible levels.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update, you can check them out down below.

MAJOR

Fixed various instances across the game where level geometry would drop out at certain vantage points.

Fixed various issues related to photo mode.

Adjusted the "Fidelity" display setting to target 30 FPS, even with a HFR television. Removed the requirement for VRR to enabled "Unlocked Framerate" in "Fidelity" mode.

Updated the descriptions of "Performance" and "Fidelity" modes to more clearly describe their behavior.

Small adjustments to the audio mix and lighting during a sequence in the final chapter of the main game.

MINOR