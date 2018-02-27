The Last of Us Part II Director Opens Up About His Inspiration

Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann has been on a roll lately when discussing the upcoming The Last of Us sequel. Earlier this week, Druckmann clued fans in as to why the movie adaptation won’t be based on the game, and now he’s opening up about what inspired him throughout the tumultuous sequel.

A part of the same panel that he discussed other juicy details at, the DICE Summit 2018 was the perfect place to divulge all things The Last of Us Part II. When opening up about what inspired the sequel the most, he told fans to got to Netflix and immediately check out The End of the F***ing World. It was that graphic novel turned Netflix series that he found the most inspiration. Which is industry, when looking back at all of the controversy surrounding each reveal thus far for its immersively graphic content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfamiliar with The End of the F***ing World? No problem, we’ve got you covered:

Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, “The End of the F…ing World” sees two 17-year-old outsiders, James and Alyssa, embark on a road trip to find her estranged father, who left home when she was just a child. James, who is convinced he’s a psychopath, has decided it’s time to graduate from killing animals to something bigger — and he already has a target in mind. Alyssa, the embodiment of existential angst, feels like she doesn’t fit in at her new school despite being quite popular. Together, they get caught up on a trail of violent events that grow increasingly more ominous as their quest progresses.

Druckmann described the way that the dialogue felt in the series directly inspired the flow in The Last of Us Part II. Though he said not to expect an exact replica, that wouldn’t make sense with the divisive themes, he does say that the savagely blunt style is definitely something fans of the series will recognize in the game.

We still have more questions than answers regarding the upcoming game, but E3 is right around the corner here in a few months. With Sony’s showcases always being over the top, we full expect more details, and possibly a release date, then.