‘Last Year: The Nightmare’ Creeps Out a Release Date For PC, Consoles

Elastic Games’ Last Year: The Nightmare has become quite the sensation on the PC front since entering closed beta a couple of months ago. And soon it’ll be bringing its madness with a full release on PC this month, with consoles to follow soon thereafter.

The development team announced today that the game will get a full release on PC starting on December 18, making its way first to Discord Store as an exclusive title for 90 days. Following that, the game will make its way to home consoles in 2019. Though specific platforms weren’t revealed, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 should be in the cards; and the Nintendo Switch is a distinct possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game works in a similar method to Friday the 13th: The Game and Dead By Daylight, pitting one savage killer against a handful of survivors. But there are certain tweaks here to keep Last Year interesting. Here’s the official game description, straight from its web page:

Halloween night. 1996. A group of teenagers awake to find themselves trapped in a dark, twisted reflection of their sleepy hometown of Forest Hills. As they make their way across the East Side High School campus, they realize they are being hunted by a supernatural force taking the forms of fearsome killers. Relentlessly pursued, the teens must band together to fight back, survive, and escape the terrifying anomaly they have come to know as The Nightmare.

Putting the emphasis on team-based strategy and objectives, Last Year: The Nightmare is a 6-player online action game in which five players work together and attempt to escape while fighting back deadly killers controlled by the sixth. Each of the five players pick a survivor and a class, while their rival has three different enemies to choose from, each with a unique style of play, signature weapon and gruesome tactic.

Move around the map, completely invisible, and meticulously plan your attacks. While the killer won’t be able to attack in Predator mode, they can set traps, stalk and plan a vicious ambush or simply toy with their prey. Nowhere is safe.

Pick a class, collect scrap, craft items and weapons and strategize to up your chances of survival. Players can sneak and slash their way through different areas, all while exploring an eerie atmosphere powered by Unreal Engine.“

Check out the game’s trailer above and get ready to be put in a “killer” mood not too long from now!