‘Layers of Fear 2’ Won’t Be On Nintendo Switch At Launch

Not too many details have been revealed regarding Bloober Team and Gun Media’s upcoming sequel to 2016’s Layers of Fear, but it would seem that is beginning to change. Fans were recently treated to a gameplay demo that showed off more of what can be expected in the highly-anticipated follow-up as well as how long the game will be. That said, Gun Media creative director Ronnie Hobbs recently sat down with DualShockers and discussed Layers of Fear 2, including the little fact that it won’t be coming to Nintendo Switch when it launches later this year.

Hobbs did confirm during the interview that the team still intends on releasing Layers of Fear 2 at some point in 2019, but didn’t provide more details regarding that aspect. However, when it comes to the sequel finding a home on Nintendo’s hybrid console, “Our official statement is no Switch at launch,” Hobbs said.

Seeing as the first entry finally made its way to Switch last year, there’s a strong chance that the follow-up will be available on the portable console, just not at launch. This is surely disappointing for anyone that was looking forward to playing the game on Switch at launch, but we can only hope the port doesn’t take too long.

As for Layers of Fear 2 itself, Gun Media’s Wes Keltner recently spoke about the title’s story and what players can expect. “The second one is an entire new story, so it’s not like it picks up where part one left off, it’s not like that; new story,” he said. “It focuses primarily on film […] a lot of horror references are found within, going all the way back from like Nosferatu […] that’s within the colours and the actual environments you’re walking around in, so that’s what we were most excited about when we met with Bloober Team, because we’re big horror people as well, so when we saw the direction they were going with part two, we were like ‘oh my gosh, what can we do to help you guys?’”

Layers of Fear 2 is set to arrive at some point later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you shocked that Layers of Fear 2 won’t be available on Switch at launch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

