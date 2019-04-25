Layers of Fear 2 Release Date Set For Next Month

There has been plenty of mystery surrounding Bloober Team and Gun Media‘s upcoming sequel to the 2016 horror hit Layers of Fear, but the development team has been kind enough to let fans in on some details as of late. While one such missing detail has been when to expect Layers of Fear 2 to arrive, we now know the official release date, which isn’t that far away. In addition to learning when the game will be launching, fans have also learned on which platforms they will be able to enjoy the upcoming journey.

It was recently announced by the developers that Layers of Fear 2 will be arriving on May 28th, which is surely good news for those anticipating the title, as it is only a month away. It has also been revealed that it will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As we learned earlier this month, the sequel will not be available on Nintendo Switch at launch, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future. We will just have to wait until we learn more from the devs.

Speaking of learning more, here’s what players can expect in Layers of Fear 2:

“The cameras are all focused on you; the center of the scene. Not just in character, you are the character. The part to play is singularly yours. Written just for you.You are met with silence. No barking orders from the director. No call to action that you need to become this version of yourself. The demand to act fills your mind, but the script pages hold no words.

“Your past has helped to mold you into what you are, forced upon you the skills required to hone your craft. That same past has scraped deep furrowing scars into you, not on the outside where the world can see, but in a place buried so deep within that it has become shapeless. You push those memories down but let the experiences drive you into who, or what, you must play.

“Darkness surrounds as you stand silently in the spotlight, the only sounds to be heard over your heartbeat are the distant breaking of waves against the hull and the sound of cameras pointed in your direction preserving this moment for eternity.”

