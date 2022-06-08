New Layers of Fear Game Teased Amid Silent Hill Rumors

✖

A new Layers of Fear game was teased once more this week with developer Bloober Team sharing some cryptic artwork foreshadowing what's to come. The fact that the artwork was a painting itself is more relevant to the Layers of Fear connection given the prominence of paintings in the games, but it was reshared by the Twitter account for that series itself which confirms its relation in case that wasn't picked up on. All this comes amid the ongoing rumors that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill game, though those speculations are only that at the moment.

The artwork shown below via the official Layers of Fear Twitter account is not the first time we've heard of a new game in the series being worked on. Back in October, Bloober Team confirmed that it was working on a new project set within the Layers of Fear universe with a brief teaser trailer shared at the time. The first teaser featured a painter while this one shows a partially destroyed painting.

Reach beneath the surface and uncover the source of your fears#BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/xTAxo8glC2 — Layers of Fear 2 (@LayersOfFear2) June 7, 2022

While a new Layers of Fear game will no doubt be exciting for those who remember the first two titles fondly, this teaser also comes at an interesting time for Bloober Team given all the speculations and rumors current surrounding the developer. After putting out its most recent game, The Medium, Bloober Team announced a partnership with Konami. Given that Konami holds the rights to the Silent Hill series, Bloober Team's affinity towards horror games, and the fact that people have been speculating about a new Silent Hill game for a while now, people naturally arrived at the theory that Bloober Team may be the one developing the supposed Silent Hill project.

We know that Bloober Team will be at Summer Game Fest in some capacity among plenty of other developers and publishers, though it's unclear at this time what game will be shown there. Silent Hill would naturally be the big surprise, though it could very well be this new Layers of Fear game given the timing of the teasers.

You can check out our review of Bloober Team's The Medium here.