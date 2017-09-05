Professor Layton Series’ Latest Game Gets Its First English Trailer

Time to dust off your detective skills, because the long-awaited next entry in the Professor Layton series is almost here! Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaire's Conspiracy (phew, that's a mouthful) stars Layton's daughter Katrielle, a freelance detective who solves assorted mysteries around London with her talking Basset Hound named Sharo. You can check out the first English trailer for the game, above.

The trailer stars on a surprisingly melancholy note, showing some of the more dramatic moments from Professor Layton's various adventure. We then cut to Katrielle, who's having some trouble filling her father's rather large shoes, as all her clients are expecting him to solve their mysteries. We then get plenty of footage of brain-teasers being solved, and a surprising amount of comedy – looks like Katrielle's adventures will be a little more lighthearted than her father's (although, they could be a big goofy at times, too). No hint of what Professor Layton himself might be up to in this trailer, but that's okay. It's nice that Katrielle is getting her own chance to shine, and he could probably use the rest.

Layton's Mystery Journey is coming out on both mobile and 3DS, with both versions featuring similar puzzles and the same storyline, although the mobile version will have some form of microtransactions. Level-5 promises you can play through the latest Layton without purchasing any microtransactions, but those who want to keep things purely traditional may want to hold out for the 3DS version. Personally, I'm not sure if I could get used to playing a Layton game on only one screen.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaire's Conspiracy arrives on iOS and Android on July 20. The 3DS version is scheduled to arrive later this year.