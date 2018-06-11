League of Legends Teases Aatrox’s Rework

League of Legends

The rework for Aatrox has been a long time coming with precious little info shared on the champion’s update. Aatrox was officially added to the champion update schedule that tracks upcoming reworks during in late June 2017, so believe it or not, it’s been almost a full year already since he was 100 percent confirmed for a rework. Swain, Urgot, and others came before him, but this new teaser indicates that it’s almost Aatrox’s time to be in the spotlight.

“Death and dust choke the air as a shadow takes shape,” the description of the YouTube trailer read. “It is more ancient and evil than war. And it is growing.”

What we do know is that it’s supposed to be the biggest Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) that Riot Games has ever taken on. Riot Reav3 said months ago that this was the largest “pure gameplay update” that they’d ever done, but you’ll notice that the champion update schedule now says that it’s a VGU as opposed to strictly a Gameplay Update (GU). Riot Games confirmed along the rework process that they’d be updating some of Aatrox’s visuals as well, such as his animations, to fit in better with his new Darkin look.

Summing up the new Aatrox design as a “bloodthirsty, greatsword-wielding Warlord,” Riot Games shared more details on what they wanted to get out of Aatrox’s rework.

“We want Aatrox’s attacks and abilities to feel very heavy and powerful while still maintaining the duelist nature of a sword master,” Riot Reav3 said. “And he’s definitely gonna have a giant Darkin sword that feeds on the death and destruction of all humanity. You know, typical Darkin stuff.”

No release date or reveal date for Aatrox was shared during the latest teaser, but with a new set of patch notes and an update scheduled to come this week, it wouldn’t be out of the question to imagine that his reveal will come in just a few days as well. Riot Games could very well drop the reveal of his new abilities just around the time that the patch notes are released, but the teaser means that it’s coming soon if not this week.

Aatrox is next in line on the Champion Update Schedule and is to be followed by Akali and then Nunu, all three of them scheduled for VGUs.