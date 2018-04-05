League of Legends Brings Back Blue Essence Store

Riot Games has brought back the Blue Essence store once more for League of Legends players to save some serious Riot Points on what they want the most. The latest sale that will be kicking off on April 19th brings discounts on chromas, emotes, and tons more. Check out what the team behind the popular MOBA had to say about the upcoming sale:

“Welcome (back) to the Essence Emporium! We’re kicking things off at 11:00 AM PT on April 19 and will be open for business until April 30, 2018, at 11:59 PM PT. During that time, you can snag chromas, gemstones, icons, wards, emotes, and other exclusives for Blue Essence.”

Here’s what’s new:

2,000 BE – Midseason chromas (Includes any non-limited, non-legacy chromas released between July and December of any year. See the full list of available chromas at our FAQ here. Listed chromas released in 2017 will also be on sale for 195 RP.)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 2 (with 8 new icons available)

In case you missed the last Essence Emporium, here’s what’s coming back:

1,500 BE – Mystery icons (Does not include esports icons, may contain Mystery Mini Icons)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 1

4,900 BE – Mystery wards

6,000 BE – Essence Collector Ward

50,000 BE – Make It Rain Emote

50,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Knight Icon

75,000 BE – Moneybags Emote

75,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Prince Icon

100,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone King Icon

150,000 BE – URFWick skin

“Blue Essence gifting for wards and icons (both Mystery Mini and regular mystery icons) will also be available for the duration of the Essence Emporium,” according to Riot Games’ post.

As a midseason bonus, the following will also be on sale for 50% off RP:

Summoner Name Change (650 RP)

Rune Pages (295 RP each)

XP boosts (all 50% RP off)

As previously mentioned, the sale won’t go live until 11 AM PT on April 19th with the final bid for savings wrapping up on the 30th right before midnight. The Blue Essence Store isn’t always available, so snag it while you can while you’re interested!

In other League of Legends news, don’t forget about the mid-month patch that just hit bringing with it a few critical nerfs to Irelia. You can see all of the changes and bug fixes in the latest update right here.