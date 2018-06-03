League of Legends Brings Clash to Oceania for One-Day Tournament

League of Legends players in Oceania are getting a chance to try out Clash when the tournament mode launches for one day on June 5.

Clash was supposed to launch for everyone not long ago, but Riot Games announced just as it was getting ready to start the weekend tournaments that the first Clash games had been canceled due to technical issues.

“We are sorry to tell you that we’ve decided to cancel this weekend’s Clash launch due to unexpected technical issues that appeared when rolling it out across regions earlier today,” Riot Games’ past cancellation announcement said. We want your first play through of Clash to be as amazing as possible, but unfortunately we are not confident in the event experience that you and your teams would have had.”

Not long after that, Riot Games explained why Clash had to be cancelled and said that they’d be bringing back the weekend tournament to players a little at a time with some smaller competitions taking place to test it in increments. Oceania’s first chance to try the game mode again will start in just two days when a one-day tournament begins on June 5.

“We already spoke about what happened with Clash on its opening weekend and the plan leading up to re-release. To get the mode truly ready, we’re running a one-day test in Oceania on Tuesday, June 5 2018 at 7pm AEST, and we need your help! You and your team can compete for a guaranteed Clash Orb and other prizes.”

If you played in one of the previous Clash tests on the PBE, you’ll known some of the requirements such as being at least Honor Level 2 and having a Clash Ticket in order to gain entry to the competition. Riot Games reminded players of these while sharing needed info such as lock-in times, start times for the games, and more.