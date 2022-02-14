League of Legends Reveals 2022 Clash Schedule

League of Legends developer Riot Games has today unveiled the full list of planned Clash dates that will take place over the course of 2022. If you’re unfamiliar with Clash, this game mode in League of Legends is typically held on weekends-only and lets teams of five players squad-up in the goal of taking on others in a tournament format. Clash has been around for a couple of years at this point, and as 2022 continues to get going, Riot today opted to give LoL players a long-term view at what dates they should keep open on their calendar.

In a new blog on the League of Legends website today, Riot offered up every date throughout 2022 in which players will be able to experience Clash for themselves. The first tournament of the year, the Ionia Cup, is actually set to begin later this week and will run on February 19th and 20th. It will then continue two weeks later on March 5th and 6th.

The other thing that Riot stressed today is that Clash tournaments will be available for lock-in days in advance of Clash actually beginning. For instance, if you already have your team squared away for Clash this coming weekend, you can currently all group up within League of Legends and lock-in right now. Although Clash itself won’t begin until Saturday, this still allows you to prepare a bit more in advance.

If you’d like to get a full look at the Clash schedule in League of Legends for 2022, you can find the list of dates down below.