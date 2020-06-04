League of Legends Drops Will Give Players Loot for Watching Pros Play

Riot Games is offering League of Legends players more loot for watching professional matches with “Drops” coming to the game during the 2020 Summer Split. These Drops will work similarly to Twitch Drops for those who are familiar with the Amazon-owned streaming platform’s process and will incentivize players to keep an eye on the game’s esports scene so that they can earn unique loot during key moments of matches. Drops will officially start happening during the third week of the 2020 Summer Split, and judging from the potential rewards mentioned in the announcement, the Drops sound like they’ll be worth pursuing.

Naming off some of the things players can get from the League of Legends Drops, Riot said skin shards, chromas for your skins, Prestige Points to purchase Prestige Edition skins, and tickets to compete in Clash competitions are a few of the possibilities. Unlike other platforms’ Drops which are triggered by watching for a certain amount of time, League’s Drops will be awarded during key match moments.

“Drops will begin to occur during the third week of the 2020 Summer Split for the LCS and LEC, and fans from all regions and servers will be eligible to collect rewards like skin shards, chromas, prestige points, and Clash tickets,” Riot said. “When specific moments occur during a match, such as Baron steals, pentakills, or a series going to the final game (cue Silver Scrapes), some of them will be celebrated with a Drop.”

The only catch with these Drops is that you have to be watching the games through the official LoL Esports watch site if you want to be eligible. That’s not really much of a catch either since the site supports streams from both YouTube and Twitch and has a number of features in place to offer a better viewing experience, so it won’t be too different from watching the games where you normally would anyway. Just make sure you’re logged into the site with the account you want to receive your Drops on and you’ll earn them just by watching the games. Should you have any problem finding the Drops or making sure you’re signed in properly, the link in the tweet above should have the answers you need.

Riot closed its announcement by saying it plans on continuing to expand Drops and other features in the future. For now, League players and viewers can expect Drops to start happening in the third week of the 2020 Summer Split.

