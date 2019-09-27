Evil Geniuses Is Returning to League of Legends, Will Take Echo Fox’s Spot

The Evil Geniuses esports organization is returning to League of Legends with a team competing in the 2020 season, an announcement shared on Thursday confirmed. Evil Geniuses have been around for around 20 years now and previously had a competitive League team until 2014 after moving the organization to North America from Europe. This team will be built from the ground up, the team’s announcement said, and Evil Geniuses will be taking the spot in the LCS that was vacated by Echo Fox.

Evil Geniuses announced its return to League after several teasers shared on Thursday that hinted at the news. ESPN’s Jacob Wolf first broke the news about the team’s supposed plans to take control of an LCS slot with those reports later being confirmed by the org itself.

“After an extensive diligence process, we’re happy to report that our bid has been accepted by Riot Games for the open LCS spot left by Echo Fox — we’ll be building a team from the ground up in order to take on this new and exciting challenge,” the announcement from Evil Geniuses said. “We’re also looking forward to spending every week with you at the LCS arena, while revamping how we interact with our fans through fun things to do on-the-ground, and the content that we build around our new roster.”

Mike “Wickd” Petersen and Mitch “Boris” Voorspoels who formally went by the name “Krepo” are some names of players League fans who have been around for a while will recognize from Evil Geniuses’ past run with League. Since the new team is being built from the ground up, it remains to be

You saw that right — Evil Geniuses will be returning to the North American LCS (@LCSOfficial) for the 2020 Season. It’s been a hell of a day, but support makes it all possible. Full details are here: https://t.co/TMsDfc31Mk pic.twitter.com/ZPuE9lfYjY — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) September 26, 2019

“We’re excited to welcome Evil Geniuses back to the LCS in 2020 and support their return to their roots as part of League of Legends esports,” LCS commissioner Chris Greeley said about the arrival of Evil Geniuses. “With strong leadership and a compelling vision for their return, we look forward to seeing how Evil Geniuses will shake up the LCS and the rivalries they will drive.”

The confirmation of this org’s participation in the 2020 season also seems to have officially brought the Echo Fox saga to an end as far as the Rick Fox-led team’s time with the LCS is concerned. Riot Games confirmed in August that it was looking for a buyer for Echo Fox’s franchise slot.

Evil Geniuses also just announce that it’s now acquired a competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive slot as well.