League of Legends Players Unhappy With Huge Mana Changes

Riot Games proposed some sweeping changes to League of Legends’ mana items and mages that many players aren’t sure about.

A post was added on the League of Legends PBE boards with a detailed list of the in-testing changes that are being added to the PBE servers. Doran’s Ring, a core item for mages, is being changed alongside many other AP items, and the majority of mages that use them are getting stat adjustments as well.

Riot Axes gave a summary of the changes before going into the specifics for all the items.

Doran’s ring is being reduced in power. This item has done a lot of things well for quite a while, and we are attempting to bring it inline with other starting items. This should also have the benefit of opening up a wider range of starting items for mages.

We’re increasing mana regen on the champions most affected by the Doran’s Ring changes, such that the champions will feel similar to their current state if they buy a Doran’s Ring, and better about their mana at very low levels if they by a number of other starting items.

Mages are getting some changes to their mana pools and their mana growth. They’ll be up a bit of starting mana and mana regen, but be substantially down on mana per level.

We’re changing the two biggest mana components – Lost Chapter and Tear of the Goddess – and making some light changes to a couple completed items. Full details below.

Item Changes

Below is a list of all the AP items that are changing on the PBE, the starting item changes for Doran’s Ring and Spellthief’s Edge being the core parts of some players’ concerns.

Doran’s Ring

No longer gives base mana regen

No longer returns mana on minion kill

Now gives 5 mana per 5 seconds

Now gives +5 damage on hit versus minions

Spellthief’s Edge

No longer gives base mana regen

Frostfang

Base Mana Regen :: 50% >>> 25%

Lost Chapter

Gold cost :: 1100 >>> 1300

AP :: 25 >>> 35

Hextech GLP-800

Combine Cost :: 650 >>> 450 (total cost unchanged)

Luden’s Echo

Build path :: Lost Chapter + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 915 gold >>> Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand + 1050 gold

Total gold cost :: 3300 >>> 3200

Tear of the Goddess

Gold cost :: 750 >>> 850

Mana cost reduction :: 15% >>> 10%

When you gain max mana from Tear of the Goddess’s passive, it preserves your percent current mana. E.g. if you had 300 of 600 mana when it awarded you 4 max mana, on live you would have 304 of 604; with this change you would have 302 of 604 instead.

Manamune

When you gain max mana from Tear of the Goddess’s passive, it preserves your percent current mana.

Archangel’s Staff

Build path :: Tear of the Goddess + Amplifying Tome + Lost Chapter + 915 >>> Tear of the Goddess + Lost Chapter + 1050 (total cost unchanged)

When you gain max mana from Tear of the Goddess’s passive, it preserves your percent current mana.

Champion Compensation

Because of the Doran’s Ring changes, the champion that often start with the item are being compensated with mana regeneration buffs and increased mana pools but some will receive less mana per level. See if your favorite champion is included in the changes below:

Ahri

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 334 >>> 418

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Anivia

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 396 >>> 495 ** Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Annie

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 334 >>> 418

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Azir

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second Level 1 Mana Pool :: 350 >>> 438

Mana Per Level :: 42 >>> 21

Brand

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.6 per second >>> 2.13 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 375 >>> 469

Mana Per Level :: 42 >>> 21

Cassiopeia

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 334 >>> 418

Mana Per Level :: 63 >>> 31.5

Diana

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Fiddlesticks

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second Level 1 Mana Pool :: 400 >>> 500

Mana Per Level :: 56 >>> 28

Galio

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.4 per second >>> 1.867 per second

Heimerdinger

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second Level 1 Mana Pool :: 308 >>> 385

Mana Per Level :: 40 >>> 20

Karthus

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second Level 1 Mana Pool :: 373 >>> 467

Mana Per Level :: 61 >>> 30.5

Kayle

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Lissandra

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 380 >>> 475

Mana Per Level :: 60 >>> 30

Lux

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 384 >>> 480

Mana Per Level :: 47 >>> 23.5

Malzahar

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 300 >>> 375

Mana Per Level :: 55 >>> 27.5

Orianna

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 334 >>> 418

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Swain

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 374 >>> 468

Mana Per Level :: 57 >>> 28.5

Syndra

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 384 >>> 480

Mana Per Level :: 60 >>> 30

Taliyah

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.4 per second >>> 1.867 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 340 >>> 425

Mana Per Level :: 60 >>> 30

Teemo

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.44 per second >>> 1.92 per second

Twisted Fate

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 266 >>> 333

Mana Per Level :: 38 >>> 19

Veigar

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 392 >>> 490

Mana Per Level :: 52 >>> 26

Vel’Koz

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 375 >>> 469

Mana Per Level :: 42 >>> 21

Viktor

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 324 >>> 405

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Xerath

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 367 >>> 459

Mana Per Level :: 44 >>> 22

Ziggs

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 384 >>> 480

Mana Per Level :: 47 >>> 23.5

Zilean

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.7 per second >>> 2.267 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 361 >>> 452

Mana Per Level :: 60 >>> 30

Zoe

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 1.2 per second >>> 1.6 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 340 >>> 425

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Zyra

Level 1 Mana Regen :: 2.3 per second >>> 3.067 per second

Level 1 Mana Pool :: 334 >>> 418

Mana Per Level :: 50 >>> 25

Players Respond

After seeing the changes that Riot had in mind, players were quick to voice their concerns. The boards post currently sits at a score of negative 35 points with many players downvoting the post and upvoting rebuttals. One of the first issues that some took with the mana tests is that assassins would become much more powerful since mages would become even more mana-dependent while champs like Zed and Yasuo can use their abilities more freely, according to the top comment on the post.

Others questioned where the compensation changes for supports were. While some flex picks like Brand and Zyra were compensated, champs who are strictly supports like Nami and Sona get no love from the mana changes even after Spellthief’s Edge no longer grants base mana regeneration.

While opinions within the community may differ depending on where you look, the comments on Reddit reflect similar views. Comments about assassins and the lack of support compensation showed up while others lamented how impactful and even essential Blue Buff will become.

Riot Wants Feedback

Players have already been quick to share their thoughts on the potential changes, but Riot is also looking for players’ feedback on how the changes actually feel on the PBE instead of gut reactions to the post. For both the mages that use these items and mana and the people that usually play against them, Riot Axes asked PBE players to examine the following areas.

For Mage Players:

How do items that help your mana management feel?

Are there specific components or completed items that still let you go infinite?

Do mana hungry mages feel better about grabbing two mana items?

For the opponents of Mages: