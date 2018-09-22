New ‘League of Legends’ Skins for Kled and Camille Releasing This Year

Riot Games has two new League of Legends skins expected to be released by the end of this year, one for Kled and one for Camille.

The confirmation that the two champions should be getting skins by the end of the year came from a Riot Games answer in an Ask Riot post that addressed questions about skins, champion code names, and more. A Kled main asked when their favorite champion would be getting a skin with Riot Games product manager Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon confirming that the raucous Yordle should get one this year while also unexpectedly dropping a teaser for Camille’s new cosmetic.

“Yes, we’re working on one now,” Riot SuperCakes said when asked if Kled will ever get another skin. “It should be out by the end of the year, and so should a new skin for Camille!”

Both champions are among those that are frequently brought up when new skins are announced with the reveals met with comments about how people are still waiting on skins for Kled, Camille, or any other champ that’s gone without for a while. Kled and Camille were both released in 2016, Kled in August with the Steel Shadow releasing at the end of the year in December, and only have their release skins, Sir Kled and Program Camille, in their collections.

League of Legends players who main these champions without many skins in their closets and even those who sympathize with the mains are adamant about keeping track of how long it’s been since certain champs got skins. Players on the forums and the game’s subreddit share posts occasionally to record how long it’s been since their favorite champs got skins with a post from several months ago saying that Kled had joined the 1,000 Day Club, a group of champions who have gone 1,000 days without getting a new skin. Some of those champions are no longer in the club since the post was made, Vladimir and Urgot being two champions who are no longer members with their respective Dark Waters and High Noon skins out now.

Should the champions indeed get their skins by the end of year like Riot Games plans, they’ll join a new list of champions who received long-awaited skins in 2018. Riot Games said in March that it’d be satisfying champion mains by giving their favorites new skins throughout the year with Aurelion Sol, Galio, and others getting more cosmetics in 2018. There are still more to go though with Heimerdinger and others seen here on Riot Games’ list for 2018 skins.