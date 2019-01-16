‘League of Legends’ Loading Screen Update Starts Releasing Next Patch

League of Legends players can expect to see some new loading screens in the next update, though not all the features planned for that part of the game will be released at the same time.

Riot Games announced back in November that it would be overhauling League of Legends’ loading screens alongside a preview of what the new screens would look like. Features such as the ability to chat while loading as well as a layout update overall were announced. Those features have been in testing on the PBE for some time now and are partially ready to release in Patch 9.2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we talked about a little while back and as has been in testing on the PBE we’ve got an updated version of the loading screen coming,” Riot Meddler said in the most recent update on the new loading screens. “The first version of that should be in 9.2 and will include things like a revised layout, work to support the ranked 2019 changes and some performance improvements. Thanks to everyone who gave feedback on it, it’s helped us tweak some stuff during the extended PBE cycle.”

Not all the new features will roll out in the next update though with some of them being reserved for later patches. Text chat and the ability to adjust voice chat options for premades specifically won’t be included in the update, but Riot Games said they’re still coming later as part of the staggered loading screen updates.

“Other features, including text chat and premade voice chat during the loading screen are still planned, they just won’t be in 9.2,” the Rioter said. “We figured was better to get some improvements out earlier and others later, rather than waiting until everything was done.”

Some of the other features Riot Games originally announced to be part of the loading screen update included tooltips for spells and runes. This means runes and spells showed in the loading screens can be hovered over to have more information about them displayed, a feature that will be helpful in keeping up with any balanced changes and should prove quite useful for new players trying to learn the game. In the same vein, clicking on a player’s loading screen card will reveal more information about that particular player as well as their champion’s details.

The first loading screen changes are scheduled to be released in League of Legends’ next update.