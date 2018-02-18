League of Legends Lore Expansion Planned for The Void, Darkin, Other Areas

League of Legends players who love digging into the game’s lore will enjoy the next few months that are expected to include updated stories for several mysterious areas.

In a narrative post that detailed plans for the lore and the way that the lore is updated, Riot Games’ lead narrative writer Ariel “Thermal Kitten” Lawrence and lead narrative editor Laurie “Scathlocke” Goulding discussed the plans for upcoming League tales. Among these ambitions were more lore stories on the list of factions and areas below that include some of League’s most interesting groups of champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some other factions we’re looking at hitting in the coming months, Nagakabouros willing:

The Void, and some of its abyssal mysteries

Ionia, in all its harmonious (and disharmonious) glory

Bilgewater, and the dark, cold seas around it

The mysterious darkin…

Bligewater was revisited back during the Miss Fortune and Gangplank stories with the Darkin getting their own time to shine briefly with Varus’ new story, but the other areas include champion factions that haven’t seen as many stories lately, specifically for The Void. With the new champion that’s coming out soon expected to be a Void champ in the ADC role, it’s hopefully not a coincidence that The Void is at the top of the list of upcoming lore updates.

In addition to the tentative roadmap for the lore updates, the Rioters also expressed hopes to continually unveil “more connected and consequential fiction, multimedia content, hidden Easter Eggs for the real lore-heads.” More comics are in the works as well following some positive feedback on the first few issues with the Rioters “looking at multi-issue miniseries, focusing on some big plot arcs for some very well-known champions in 2018, and beyond.”

Misconceptions about the Rioters who work on the lore were also dispelled with the two narrative Rioters saying that they manage and review every piece of lore to make sure everything fits together, but said that there’s not just one “lore team” responsible for everything.

“There’s a little misconception floating around the internet, that when it comes to Riot and League of Legends, there is a single “lore team” who write all the stories, decide all the character backgrounds, and is solely responsible for building out Runeterra. The truth is, the history of our lore is a lot more disjointed than that. Real talk… over the years many elements of our storytelling and lore-building have been handled (somewhat haphazardly) by enthusiastic people from across many different teams.”

Look for new lore and champion stories for each faction above and much more in the coming months.