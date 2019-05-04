League of Legends Is Modernizing Malphite

One of League of Legends’ biggest champions is getting a more modernized set of abilities soon that’ll make Malphite more of the imposing mountain of a champ he’s supposed to be. The anti-AD tank will soon be slapping enemies with Titanic Hydra-like waves and creating craters wherever his ult lands among other changes that keep his identity intact while still giving it some small updates. Malphite’s ability effects will also be updated to look the part.

A post on the League of Legends boards detailed everything that’s happening to Malphite in the future. The champion’s passive and ultimate are receiving the smallest changes with the passive shield now causing Malphite to glow when it regenerates so that enemies know when it’s available. Malphite’s ultimate isn’t changing much, but his base skin will now give the ability an impact crater where it lands. The champion will also grow in size based on its armor stat, much like Zac grows based on health.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The real changes are being added to Malphite’s Seismic Shard (Q) and Brutal Strikes (W) which have now been renamed to Thunderclap. Seismic Shard, Malphite’s main poke and chasing ability, will soon have an increased range and missile speed and will also appear in front of Malphite. All these changes mean that it’ll reach enemies quicker, though the way it slows them has also been changed. Instead of stealing speed, it’ll simply slow the enemy and speed up Malphite by a percentage. Its AP ratios were nerfed initially, but that change was soon reverted after the first post was shared.

Malphite’s new Thunderclap ability will now smack enemies with waves as if the champ had a Titanic Hydra. It’ll act as an auto attack reset and will let Malphite create three waves that scale armor and ability power. Another change initially removed the bonus armor it granted when used, but that too has been reverted.

Malphite Visual Effects updates to go along with some gameplay changes that should be on PBE tomorrow. Read the context here:https://t.co/K6mLJ4ZRuE Let me know if you have any feedback on the VISUAL EFFECTS. #LeagueOfLegends #Malphite #RealTimeVFX #VFX pic.twitter.com/8h4xRc9Qda — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) May 3, 2019

A brief video shared on Twitter showed what some of Malphite’s updated effects will look like.

Malphite’s changes will be tested the PBE before going live, and you can see them all listed here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!