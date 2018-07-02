League of Legends Pro Meteos Gets Traded, 100 Thieves Issues Statement

Professional League of Legends player William “Meteos” Hartman was traded from 100 Thieves to FlyQuest over the weekend with both Meteos and his former team commenting on the sudden trade.

Players have been benched and subbed in frequently in the past week or so of the competitive League of Legends scene, but the trade caught many off guard when Meteos announced in a now-deleted tweet that he’d been traded from 100 Thieves to fellow NA LCS team FlyQuest. The deleted tweet that was captured and shared on Reddit before being removed said FlyQuest didn’t have an open starting position for the jungler and that he is “not interested in playing in academy,” the successor to the Challenger Series that gives players an avenue into pro games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In another tweet that’s still available, Meteos said that the first tweet was deleted at FlyQuest’s request while adding that the trade was complete before the NA LCS games kicked off this weekend but that he hadn’t heard about the trade himself until Sunday.

i deleted the tweet at the request of flyquest, the trade was already completed on friday but I didn’t hear anything about it until today — Meteos (@MeteosLoL) July 2, 2018

Much discussion and speculation was had regarding the situation after Meteos tweeted about the trade, and following an Inven Global report that 100 Thieves would issue a statement on the situation, Meteos’ former team did just that with a full explanation that said the pro player had expressed interest in being traded to another team.

Regarding Meteos and our LCS roster: pic.twitter.com/hP4osF96Hk — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 2, 2018

“Last week, Meteos asked us for permission to talk to other teams about being traded. Despite our team’s success in the Spring Split and a strong start to the Summer Split, there’s been a lack of chemistry and cohesion between the players and the coaching staff. This has been an issue we’ve struggled with internally for some time and have tried to fix, but both sides realized a change was needed. After discussing with Meteos, our players, and our coaching staff, we decided a roster move would benefit everyone and that the best path forward would be trading Meteos for a different jungler.

“We evaluated our options and after talking with potential trading partners around the league, we believed that trading Meteos to FlyQuest for AnDa was the best option for him and 100 Thieves. FlyQuest informed us that Meteos would have an opportunity to integrate and compete for a spot on the starting roster. We spoke with Meteos about the trade yesterday evening, prior to executing the trade. After talking with us, he talked with FlyQuest about the opportunity with them, and shared his thoughts on social media.”

I’ll probably make a video later tonight about my perspective on the situation. There seems to be quite a bit of misinformation regarding myself that I’d like to address — Meteos (@MeteosLoL) July 2, 2018

Meteos also has more to say on the situation according to the tweet above that said he’d likely make a video to clear up “misinformation.” We’ll update the story as more information is shared or when such a video is released.