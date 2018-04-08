League of Legends Welcomes Player-Made Memes for NA LCS Finals

Not every League of Legends player might be invested in the game’s competitive scene where the pros battle for their titles, but Riot Games is enticing players with something that most people can get behind: Memes.

In honor of the North American League of Legends Championship Series Finals that are currently underway as of the time this is written, Riot Games encouraged players to come up with their best League of Legends memes that feature the two final North American teams in the competition. Tasking players with coming up with the memes that involve both 100 Thieves and Team Liquid as well as the teams’ key players that’ll be facing off in the Finals, Riot Games even said that the best memes will be hosted on the League of Legends Instagram page.

When this tweet is 4 hours old we’re taking 10 memes you’ve sent featuring today’s #NALCS competitors and/or players and putting them on our Instagram. Reply here if you want to participate! pic.twitter.com/QmvMgBqhwc — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 8, 2018

Making good on the promise, some of the best player-created memes that were submitted were then hosted on the game’s Instagram page. Looking through the memes that are there, it looks like there are a lot of esports fans who are rooting for 100 Thieves in the new team’s final matches against Team Liquid. If nothing else, there are certainly a lot of fans of Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black with the 100 Thieves support making an appearance in quite a few of the submissions.

Not all of the memes will remain on the Instagram page though. Not long after the best submissions were posted to the page, the League of Legends Twitter account tweeted twice more to say that the memes would be eliminated if they didn’t get enough votes on the page. Players can vote with their “likes,” and the lower-scoring memes are already being knocked off the page.

Memes are up, countdown starts now!

Vote with your likes on our Instagram page. Every 30 minutes the least amount of likes gets eliminated. Choose wisely…https://t.co/TGEZEHMbSL — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 8, 2018

We’re 30 minutes into the meme showdown and in a shocking turn of events we witnessed a triple kill, losing the bottom 3 performing memes. Remember, you can change your vote! — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 8, 2018

If you’ve got one that you’re particularly fond of, you can cast your vote by going to the Instagram page and checking them out. While you’re browsing memes, be sure to keep the NA LCS Finals game now that the game’s currently being streamed through Twitch.