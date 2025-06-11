League of Legends Reveals New ARAM Maps

The League of Legends team has unveiled an exciting new take on ARAM maps that’ll replace the Howling Abyss soon in League of Legends‘ second permanent game mode. The update outlines fresh content for Season 2 Act 2, introducing a Spirit Blossom-themed map to ARAM, the upcoming champion Yunara, and including in-client meta-games. These updates are designed to rejuvenate the gaming experience while bringing the Spirit Blossom narrative to the forefront through the Wyldbloom.

Notable changes will have players looking forward to the brand-new ARAM map, Koeshin’s Crossing, alongside the return of the beloved Butcher’s Bridge. The team aims to refresh gameplay by introducing small yet impactful changes, ensuring that long-time fans will still find the mode familiar while bringing a sense of variety into the experience.

Exciting Maps & Enhanced Champion Selection

A brand-new map themed around Spirit Blossom, called Koeshin’s Crossing, is being introduced alongside the beloved Butcher’s Bridge in ARAM. Upon starting a match in ARAM, players will have a chance to load into one of three maps: Koeshin’s Crossing, Butcher’s Bridge, or the classic Howling Abyss.

Koeshin’s Crossing showcases a blend of tranquil beauty and restless spirits. The map features a bridge connecting the Kinkou Shrine to the Twilight Temple. It’s equipped with Bloom portals, which replace the traditional Hexgates, including an additional portal at the center that allows players to swiftly travel between sides of the bridge. Approaching these portals grants players a slight movement buff.

When players grey-screen and die within Koeshin’s Crossing, instead of seeing a boring gray screen, players will see a spiritual version of the bridge. This short window gives a glimpse into the afterlife while awaiting to respawn. This is a nice nod to the spirit realm, and players can also notice other little details scattered throughout the map, such as the aesthetics adorning the Poros.

Butcher’s Bridge joins the new map rotation as a fan-favorite. Replacing Hexgates, there will now be Bilgewater cannon launches which function similarly to ensure players can get back into the fray quickly. Additionally, there is a new small alcove in the middle of the bridge containing a power flower. Players of Arena will be familiar with these nifty flowers as they replenish a very small amount of champion cooldowns and grant a small temporary shield. These flowers may promote helpful assistance, but also fuel the incentive for a team fight. After all, this is ARAM, where things are never stale.

Shopkeepers have also updated their inventory for the duration of this event. The Spectral Cutlass is back in stores and will be available on all three maps, supplying a boost for assassins and mobility-focused champions.

Additionally, the update introduces Champion Cards as a new way to select champions. This serves as a new alternative to re-rolls during Champion Select. Players can choose between two Champion Cards, with any unused card set aside for other team members to potentially select.