‘League of Legends’ Reveals Two New Papercraft Skins

Two new League of Legends skins are headed to the PBE for testing that recreate two champions out of paper.

Riot Games previewed the new skins Tuesday on Twitter to show off Papercraft Anivia and Papercraft Nunu & Willump. Along with being made of paper themselves, their animations also create squares of colored paper that either fly around them or take the place of their actual abilities, depending on what ability is being used.

PBE Preview

Papercraft Anivia and Papercraft Nunu & Willump pic.twitter.com/yqtofGdlli — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 5, 2019

Following that initial reveal, more teasers were shared to show off what the skins look like from every angle and what some of Nunu & Willump’s abilities look like when they’re being used. Instead of pushing a giant snowball at their enemies, the pair of Nunu & Willump instead push a massive ball of paper around the map. Similarly, the snowballs Nunu throws to help Willump get in range of an enemy have been replaced with paper planes instead.

Playing the tube? Rolling it glued together? Throwing airplanes? Ripping it apart? It’s can all be done with paper! Some ability previews for #papercraft Nunu & Willump! #PBE pic.twitter.com/EaFAcABNYR — Ohmu (@RiotOhmu) February 5, 2019

Pricing for the new League of Legends skins haven’t been revealed yet, but they look like the type of skin which will cost around 1,350 Riot Points given how different their appearances and abilities are. It’s expected that they’ll be added to the League of Legends PBE servers soon for testing, assuming Riot Games sticks to its normal schedule of live and PBE server updates.

The reveal of these new skins follows the release of several other creative cosmetics which were released not long ago to kick off this year’s Lunar Revel event. That event is still going on and will be live for several weeks longer with skins, loot, tokens, missions, and other features available during its duration. The same event also brought back the ARURF mode with some changes made like a massive cannon that shoots players across the map.