League of Legends Is Welcoming New Players With an Updated Tutorial

The tutorial and new player initiation process in League of Legends is getting updated soon to better welcome beginners to the game.

While many of the changes that were announced by Riot Games today dealt with Ranked play, new players received some attention as well. League of Legends is a lot to take in for a new player, and Riot is looking to ease that process with an update tutorial and more.

“It’s no secret there are many pain points for new players when they onboard onto League,” Riot Games’ New001 said in the recent Riot Pls update around the 2:00 mark. “Over time, this has only gotten worse as we’ve added more content and new systems to the game. Now, we’re finally going to address some of these issues.”

For any new player, the first stop that you’ll want to make in League is the game’s tutorial. While the rest of the game has changed over many patches, the tutorial has remained untouched, but not for much longer. The flow into the client is getting a new look and the tutorial will also be changed once players are ready to hit Summoner’s Rift. New001 also said that this means the end of Thornmail being a suggested purchase on Ashe, so get one last look at that recommended build while you still can.

The video also gave a look at some interesting changes being made to the tutorial that are currently work-in-progress improvements. While the new tutorial will take place on Summoner’s Rift, it’ll limit players to one lane right down the middle, at least for a while. The rivers will be replaced by a small opening on either side that has different champion portraits in each one that apparently allow new players to instantly switch to a new champion. Lux, Ahri, and Darius were among the possible tutorial champs shown.

In addition to updated player rewards for new players that’ll allow them to find out what champs they want to play, items will also be purchasable anywhere on the map to try new builds while you learn. The point was also raised that jungling will be possible in the new tutorial since the rune update removed the power deficit for new players.

“With these changes, we hope some of the biggest barriers to finding the fun in League will be fixed,” New001 said to close out the new player experience portion of the video.

A release timeframe for these new player updates was not given.