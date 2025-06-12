League of Legends Releasing New Spirit Blossom Season 2 Skins Soon

As we dive into the excitement of this season, players can look forward to the introduction of new skins, along with updates to existing Skins from previous Spirit Blossom events in Act 2. The Battle Pass will feature the chance to earn exclusive skins, including Dawnbringer Janna, Nightbringer Evelynn, and the prestigious Spirit Blossom Zed.

Spirit Blossom is steeped in the rich storytelling tradition of Ionia, an ancient land known for its many myths and fables celebrated during the Spirit Blossom festivals. These tales often serve as parables or morality lessons, aiming to encourage reflection and guide individuals on their personal journeys. The festival lore may also include the Taker and the Beast, the Queen and the Grovemother, and the Devoted Shrine Maiden, with some stories potentially rooted in actual historical events or figures. The Spirit Blossom Season 2 Skins and Battle Pass will be launching on Wednesday, June 25th.

In line with the beautiful and elegant Spirit Blossom theme, several champions are receiving new skins: Kayle, Hwei, Akali, Nidalee, and Legendary Karma. Here’s a breakdown of each skin:

New Spirit Blossom Skins

Kayle embodies the myth of the Branch Warden, a powerful guardian of the Ionian Forests. This skin features stunning visuals with pastel detailing and intricate branch work throughout her magnificent feathered wings.

Hwei represents the myth of the mysterious Artist. A portion of the proceeds from Spirit Blossom Hwei sales will be donated to LoL Esports teams in MSI 2025.

Akali portrays a young warrior grappling with her own internal struggles. This skin introduces a unique hairstyle that differentiates her from her base look, providing a fresh perspective within the Spirit Blossom universe.

Nidalee channels the Wise Cat myth, a powerful Kanmei with the ability to become a shape-shifting spirit. Fans may recognize her from the “Here, Tomorrow” animated trailer.

Legendary Karma is depicted as the First Spirit of the Lands, whose creative essence birthed all subsequent spirits. The attention to detail in this skin showcases her epic and powerful nature, featuring flowing water and petals that trail from the sleeves, collar, and hem of her kimono.

Exalted Spirit Blossom Morgana has paved a new path for how Riot crafts their Exalted Skins. By gathering feedback and aiming to meet Morgana mains’ expectations, the result is a stunning skin, complete with ambient petals, butterflies, and captivating effects both on Morgana and across the Rift. Her ultimate form is executed with larger, more vibrant wings and dynamic HUD enhancements.

Dawnbringer Janna & Nightbringer Evelyn

Evelynn seamlessly embodies the demonic aesthetics of Nightbringer, creating a striking contrast with the angelic elements portrayed by Dawnbringer Janna. These skins deviate from the Spirit Blossom theme, providing players with a refreshing variety during the Battlepass grind. The updated visuals for their abilities, along with new sound effects, are a great addition. The connection between the Dawnbringer and Nightbringer themes in this battlepass creates a meaningful distinction that reflects the duality of the Spirit Blossom theme surrounding Akana and Kanmei. These skins are updated with a significant focus on enhanced character models, splash art, and both visual and sound effects when compared to the pre-update Noxian skins from Season 1.

Prestige Spirit Blossom Zed

Prestige Zed serves as a capstone offering for completing the Battlepass. Showcased in Prestige Skins, his design features crystalline materials in his shuriken, weaponry, and horns. While maintaining the Spirit Blossom aesthetics, his in-game model and Living Shadows also receives an upgrade. Light reflects beautifully off his model when he moves through the in-game environment, concluding in an epic Recall.

The Grove Mother comes to life within her gameplay features with a unique music system featuring vocalist Mai Fujisawa, daughter of renowned Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi, lacing every move. Morgana boasts three unique forms with specific effects that correspond to her transformations. Upon evolving into the Grove Mother, gameplay unlocks distinctly themed and amplified effects. Additionally, ambient butterflies will change color based on the form she takes and will follow her around the map.

All of the core Spirit Blossom skins will be available starting on June 25th when the next major League of Legends update goes live.