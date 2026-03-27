New PS5 Exclusive Game Announced Brings Series Back Not Seen Since the PSP

A new PS5 console exclusive game — aka a game for PS5 and PC and no other platform — has been announced, and this new game is set to bring back a series gamers have not seen since the PSP. More than this, the last game in the series, a 2006 PSP exclusive, was limited to Japan, so this new release is incredibly unexpected, as not only has the series been dormant for many years, but it was incredibly niche to begin with.

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More specifically, developer Chime Corporation and publisher Good Smile Company have come together and announced a new 3D action Patlabor game called Patlabor the Case Files, which is coming to PS5 and PC. While the platforms have been announced, a release date has not been shared, nor even a release window. For those that do not know, Patlabor, also known as Mobile Police Patlabor, is a Japanese mecha series that dates all the way back to 1988. If you have never heard of it, it is probably because it never really caught on in the West, but it was once very relevant in Japan, hence why it’s received a manga, a TV series, more than one movie, video games, and more.

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New PS5 Console Exclusive Game

As for the game, it is set to let fans relive various “iconic” scenes from the series in the form of a 3D action game. The premise of the game’s story involves “Labors,” a generic term given to robots that are used for industrial use. Crimes involving Labors have been rapidly increasing, though, which has led the Metropolitan Police Department to establish the Special Vehicle Section 2 Patrol Labor Squadron, aka the Patlabor, to counter this threat.

In the game, you will be able to play from two perspectives. Main missions will be played from the Patlabor perspective, but there will also be side missions where players can play as their adversaries. Overall, there are 20 unique Labors players can play as, and there is also a “Simulator Mode” that lets you practice shooting and Labor-vs-Labor combat.

Judging by the trailer above, this is a smaller, budget production that is unlikely to appeal to anyone but hardcore and nostalgic fans of the series. For some, though, this is going to scratch a very specific and deep itch.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.