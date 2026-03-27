5 Best JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Games, Ranked

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a fan-favorite franchise going back decades. The manga has been in production since 1987, and the anime series, which started in 2012, has brought the series to a new group of fans. Despite all the accolades and massive sales numbers, JoJo‘s hasn’t had that many video game adaptations over the years. Even fewer of those are any good. Unfortunately, fans have largely been left out to dry when it comes to JoJo games. Hopefully, that changes for now, but there are a few solid games to dive into if you really need your JoJo fix while you wait for the next episode of the anime to drop.

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Here are the five best games based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

5) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood

Before diving in, it’s worth noting that most of these games will be fighters or brawlers. It makes sense given how important fisticuffs are to the original series, but there isn’t much variety among JoJo games. Phantom Blood is a 3D brawler set during the manga’s first arc.

It did not leave Japan, which makes it very tough to track down, but fans have released various English patches for this PlayStation 2 game. Granted, the brawler combat isn’t great, but Phantom Blood has some solid voice acting, and playing through that first arc is a blast for fans. It’d be great to get an updated version of this one with good combat.

4) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The 7th Stand User

The 7th Strand User is not an official JoJo product. This fangame, created in RPG Maker, was released in 2014 and got an English translation the next year. It’s set during the Stardust Crusaders arc, and begins with you creating your own character to add to the mix alongside Jotaro, Avdol, and the rest of the gang.

Don’t expect a shot-for-shot remake of the third arc’s anime. Instead, this is set in an alternate universe, where a seventh Stand user joins the group on its quest to take down Dio. Only play this one if you’re willing to deal with the creator taking a few liberties with the source material. It’s a solid RPG, but there are definitely a few quirks here.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

All-Star Battle originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, but in 2022, PlayStation decided to partner with Bandai Namco to put out an updated version that features substantial updates across the board, including re-recorded voice-overs from most of the voice cast, which had largely changed with the success of the anime.

It features over fifty characters, which gives you plenty of options in this fighter. Interestingly, All-Star Battle R brings characters from the seventh and eighth parts, which, at the time, had yet to be adapted by the anime team. Steel Ball Run‘s anime kicked off in 2026, and fans will likely be waiting several years before JoJolion gets its anime adaptation. Regardless, this is a solid fighter with tons of unlockables to work your way through.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage For The Future

Heritage for the Future is going to be the nostalgic pick for most JoJo fans. This Dreamcast and arcade classic isn’t a balanced fighter, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good one. At least, if you’re a JoJo fan. Heritage for the Future is top-tier fan service.

Visually, this chunky fighter is a treat for fans of classic fighters. The music perfectly fits JoJo‘s vibe with its over-the-top riffs. And on the gameplay front, players were treated to a fun combo system that’s relatively easy to pick up. Some of the characters might be ridiculously overpowered, but you can just ban Pet Shop. Plus, the story mode is a blast, and Heritage of the Future has plenty of great one-liners that you’ll quote for weeks.

1) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven

Depending on how much you value couch play, this ranking might raise your hackles. See, Eyes of Heaven, despite being a 2016 tag-team arena fighter, does not let you fight against a friend sitting next to you on the couch. There is no local multiplayer, which is absolutely an incredible whiff by the developers.

However, if you’re just here for the campaign, you’ll have such a good time with Eyes of Heaven. This fighter from CyberConnect2 features 53 characters from across the eight parts that were available at the time. With that in mind, it’s important to note that Eyes of Heaven is not afraid of spoiling every single plot point from the manga. If you aren’t up to date, you should consider skipping this one. Still, it’s a treat to see JoJo characters from across the franchise’s long history teaming up for tag-team fights against Dio Brando and the rest of JoJo‘s villains.

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