‘League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz Is Getting a 1v1 and 2v2 Event

Riot Games is adding a 1v1 and 2v2 event to League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz mode that forces a few champions to fight while everyone else watches.

Following a confirmation that the experimental League of Legends game mode would get more events for players to partake in, Riot Games gave some insight into those new activities and revealed the dueling event. League of Legends design director Riot Meddler said on the game’s boards that the next iteration of Nexus Blitz will feature “a new event where champs are matched up in a series of 2v2s and 1v1s while the rest of the game watches.”

The Rioter shared the image below as a visual for what the “Prize Fight” event will look like in-game, the event creating what appears to be a barrier preventing anyone but the two or four champions from entering the arena, thus creating League of Legends’ very own Thunderdome.

Duels in League of Legends have been seen before during Snowdown Showdown events that let players test their skills against one opponent with set rules, but since those were removed, this event inside the game mode will be the closest players get to a true dueling mode. There’s still the chance Nexus Blitz players won’t come across this event every time they play the game mode since there are a variety of events that could take place, but the event should be seen in the next round of Nexus Blitz testing.

It won’t be long before League of Legends players get to experience the new event and Nexus Blitz again either seeing how it’s returning to the PBE soon, according to Riot Meddler. He said the game mode will return to the PBE servers next week and added it’s a still being considered as a permanent part of League of Legends.

“Nexus Blitz should be back on the PBE next week ahead of its second test run on the Live servers in 8.24,” Riot Meddler said. “Really looking forward to seeing what you folks think, feedback on it’s going to do a lot to help us understand whether to make it a permanent mode or not.”

Nexus Blitz’s map is also changing with the base being cleaned up and “looking much less like a rough prototype,” the Rioter said, with a new jungle area also added between lanes. Those updates, other features, and improved models can all be seen through the League of Legends boards post.