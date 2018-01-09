League of Legends Patch 8.1 Champion Balance Changes

The first League of Legends patch of the year is here, and although it’s relatively light in terms of changes, it does include a few buffs and nerfs to take note of.

Changes in Patch 8.1 that should be rolling out soon shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since they’ve been on the PBE for a while now after being locked in before the holidays. Because of that timing, while some of the more contested champions like Ornn and others will be looked at in Patch 8.2, this next patch doesn’t include many changes for champions like the blacksmith and others. Zoe does have a few tweaks scheduled in the patch, though they’re probably not the nerfs that players have been calling for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all the champions that’ll be changed in the next patch along with details on their buffs, nerfs, and bugfixes.

Brand

Passive – Blaze DAMAGE PER STACK: 2% target’s maximum health ⇒4% target’s maximum health



Evelynn

E – Whiplash BUFF-FIX: Whiplash no longer goes on cooldown if it fizzles due to Evelynn losing vision of her target during its cast time.



Graves

Q – End of the Line COST: 60/70/80/90/100 mana ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80 mana COOLDOWN: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

W – Smoke Screen SLOW STRENGTH: 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 50% at all ranks SLOW DURATION: 1.5 seconds ⇒5 seconds



Heimerdinger

R – UPGRADE!!!’d Q – H-28G Evolution Turret BEAM BASE DAMAGE: 200/270/340 ⇒ 100/140/180 (0.7 ability power ratio unchanged)



Kayle

Base stats ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH: 2.8 ⇒2 INNATE BONUS ATTACK SPEED: 15% ⇒ 10%

E – Righteous Fury COOLDOWN: 16 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds



Skarner

Base stats BASE MANA: 272.2 ⇒ 320

E – Fracture PROC DAMAGE: 25/35/45/55/65 ⇒ 30/50/70/90/110 PROC STUN DURATION: 1 second ⇒5 seconds



Syndra

R – Unleashed Power OVERKILL: All Dark Spheres now consistently fly at Unleashed Power’s target, even if the target dies or goes invulnerable THREE IN THE CHAMBER: The three spheres orbiting Syndra now properly materialize even if Unleashed Power’s target dies as the ability is cast DON’T YOU TAKE ME TO: Syndra’s movement no longer becomes funky for a few seconds if Unleashed Power’s target dies before all spheres have fired BALLS ON THE FIELD: Dark Spheres that didn’t damage Unleashed Power’s target now properly interact with Syndra’s other abilities BALLDERDASH: Dark Spheres that didn’t damage Unleashed Power’s target no longer move erratically when affected by Syndra’s other abilities STEADY HANDS: Dark Spheres created shortly after Unleashed Power ends no longer move erratically when affected by Syndra’s other abilities



Zoe