Next League of Legends Patch Is Releasing a Day Early

League of Legends players are used to patches releasing on Wednesdays with the patch notes revealed on Tuesday, a schedule that’s kept for pretty much the entire year. Occasionally, the schedule changes though, and patches either take an extra week to come out or operative on a different timeframe. Patch 9.10 is one of those occasions with the new update scheduled to release on Tuesday instead, a release window which means you can now view all the update’s patch notes.

The patch is a smaller one, but that doesn’t mean it’s without parts to look forward to. Highlighting the update is the release of Yuumi, League’s newest support champion who’s got an interesting method for helping her teammates. She can attach to an ally and shoot off her abilities from her partner’s position without being targetable, but parts of her kit like her passive incentivize her to unstick from a teammate and even the odds as an individual champion. You can head here to see a full breakdown of her abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of Yuumi’s release, the patch also contains the slightest of nerfs for both Vayne and Riven, two champions players have been asking Riot to look at for a few patches now. Conqueror, another frequently discussed part of League, has also been nerfed and will deal less true damage and heal its users for less.

A couple of items were also addressed in the patch notes. Elise should be in a better spot overall even though she didn’t get any direct buffs now that Hunter’s Talisman’s burn effect applies to pets, too. The cost of the Runic Echoes upgrade has also been decreased by 125 gold, so Elise and other AP-oriented junglers can pick that item up sooner.

Finally, if you’re looking for a way to spend some Riot Points or if you’ve been waiting for these to release, the anime-style Battle Academia skins will all be released at some point during this patch.

League of Legends’ Patch 9.10 is scheduled to release on Tuesday.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!