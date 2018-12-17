‘League of Legends’ Reveals Patch Notes for Mini Update

League of Legends’ patch notes for the small update released between Patch 8.24 and the start of the next season have been revealed with some simple nerf, buffs, and other changes included.

Riot Games reminded players on Monday that the update would be releasing on the same day assuming there were no issues, and it looks like those hopes held up with the update now available. It’s not a full-sized update, so there’s no patch time needed, but it does change the number values for different champions’ abilities.

“Season’s greetings all! This not-technically-a-patch (no skins or new features) brings one more round of balance changes to stuff your stockings with,” Riot Games said. “You’ll notice most of these patch notes are light on context, which is because most of the changes are in the ‘simple buff’ or ‘simple nerf’ spaces—we basically just want a champ or item to be stronger or weaker without significantly changing decision making. Pyke and Akali are the two exceptions, so we stuck ’em at the top.”

Before starting with Pyke and Akali, the patch notes pointed towards a large Nexus Blitz update that released last week. The notes for those two champions and the rest of the changes made can be found below.

Pyke and Akali

Pyke and Akali were two champions who found themselves singled out among the rest since their changes were more involved. Akali’s enemies should find themselves having an easier time counterattacking when she’s in her Twilight Shroud and Pyke players will have a more difficult time outside of the support role.

AKALI

W – Twilight Shroud

[NEW] PRESTEALTH: Akali now briefly obscures (opponents can see her outline but not target her) before stealthing or re-stealthing even if enemies don’t have true sight in the area

[NEW] FOLLOW THROUGH: Targeted abilities and uncancellable basic attacks (ex. Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike are no longer canceled when Akali stealths or re-stealths

RE-STEALTH TIMING: 0.9/0.8/0.725/0.625 seconds at levels 1/6/9/12 ⇒ 1/0.9/0.825/0.725/0.625 seconds at 1/8/11/20/30 minutes

REVERTED: 8.24’s nerf has been reverted in favor of the above changes. Duration restored to 4/4.5/5/5.5/6 seconds (max 2 second extension) ⇒ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 seconds (max 3 second extension).

PYKE

Base Stats

MAGIC RESIST GROWTH: 2 ⇒5

Q – Bone Skewer

MINION & MONSTER DAMAGE: 50% to secondary targets ⇒ 30% to secondary targets (tooltip will be updated in 9.1)

R – Death From Below

Reminder: Enemies above the execute threshold take physical damage equal to the threshold instead.

EXECUTE THRESHOLD, LV 6-9: 250/290/330/370 (unchanged)

EXECUTE THRESHOLD, LV 10-13: 410/450/475/500 ⇒ 400/430/450/470

EXECUTE THRESHOLD, LV 14-18: 525/550/575/590/605 ⇒ 490/510/530/540/550

Simple Buffs

For the “Simple Buffs” section, several champions and one line of mana-regenerating items received a few buffs to hold them over until the next update after the holidays.

CAITLYN

Q – Piltover Peacemaker

BASE DAMAGE 30/70/110/150/190 ⇒ 50/90/130/170/210

RATIO 1.3/1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7 total attack damage (unchanged)

PASSTHROUGH DAMAGE 67% ⇒ 60%

R – Ace in the Hole

RANGE 2000/2500/3000 ⇒ 3500 at all ranks

CORKI

R – Missile Barrage

BASE DAMAGE 75/100/125 ⇒ 90/115/140

THE BIG ONE BASE DAMAGE 150/200/250 ⇒ 180/230/280

SINGED

Base Stats

BASE HEALTH 580 ⇒ 610

E – Fling

DAMAGE 4/5/6/7/8% target’s maximum health ⇒ 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target’s maximum health

TRISTANA

E – Explosive Charge

BASE DAMAGE 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110

RATIO 0.5/0.65/0.8/0.95/1.1 bonus attack damage ⇒5/0.7/0.9/1.1/1.3 bonus attack damage

MAXIMUM DAMAGE 132/154/176/198/220 (+1.1/1.43/1.76/2.09/2.42 bonus attack damage) ⇒ 154/176/198/220/242 (+1.1/1.54/1.98/2.42/2.86 bonus attack damage)

VARUS

W – Blighted Quiver

UNCHARGED ACTIVE DAMAGE 6/7/8/9/10% target’s missing health (levels 1/4/7/10/13) ⇒ 6/8/10/12/14% target’s missing health (levels 1/4/7/10/13)

FULLY CHARGED ACTIVE DAMAGE 9/10.5/12/13.5/15% target’s missing health (levels 1/4/7/10/13) ⇒ 9/12/15/18/21% target’s missing health (levels 1/4/7/10/13)

R – Chain of Corruption

DAMAGE 100/175/250 (+1.0 ability power) ⇒ 150/200/250 (+1.0 ability power)

WARWICK

Base Stats

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 63 ⇒ 65

FORBIDDEN IDOL LINE

Forbidden Idol

COOLDOWN REDUCTION 5% ⇒ 10%

Ardent Censer

HEAL AND SHIELD POWER 8% ⇒ 10%

Mikael’s Crucible

HEAL AND SHIELD POWER 15% ⇒ 20%

Redemption

HEAL AND SHIELD POWER 8% ⇒ 10%

Simple Nerfs

Similar to the simple buffs that some champions and items received, a “Simple Nerfs” section did the opposite by toning down the power of a few champions and items. One of them affected Neeko, the latest champion to be released, but it only reduced the damage of her Blooming Burst ability.

ALISTAR

E – Trample

BASE DAMAGE 100/125/150/175/200 over 5 seconds ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 over 5 seconds

EMPOWERED ATTACK BONUS DAMAGE 55-310 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 35-290 (levels 1-18)

CASSIOPEIA

Q – Noxious Blast

COST 50/55/60/65/70 mana ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 mana

BASE DAMAGE 75/125/175/225/275 ⇒ 75/120/165/210/255

KASSADIN

Base stats

BASE HEALTH REGEN 8 ⇒ 6

NEEKO

Q – Blooming Burst

INITIAL BASE DAMAGE 80/125/170/215/260 ⇒ 70/115/160/205/250

BASE BOUNCE DAMAGE 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 35/55/75/95/115

TIAMAT

COST 1200 gold ⇒ 1325 gold

UPGRADES Ravenous Hydra and Titanic Hydra cost 125 less gold to upgrade; total costs unchanged

ZEKE’S CONVERGENCE

CONDUIT: Your linked ally’s basic attacks burn enemies for 50% ⇒ 30% bonus magic damage over 2 seconds

Outer Turrets

The game’s outer turrets also got their own section of the patch notes, and though it was small change, Riot Games explained in detail why the change was made.

“Turret plating’s done its job of extending lane phase for cases where teams burn down turrets as quickly as possible,” Riot Games said. “In less violent lanes, though, outer turrets fall too easily once plating falls off. They’ll now keep the baseline resistances they have at game start, with plating falloff only removing the extra resistances granted by broken plates.”

OUTER TURRETS