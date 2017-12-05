League of Legends Patch Includes Huge Changes for Zyra’s Plants

The latest League of Legends patch brings quite a few changes for Zyra that should help the champion see some play outside of the support role.

Changes for the plant-tossing champion were previewed back in November on the PBE, and while most of them made it through to the patch notes, some balance changes appear to have been scrapped. Still, Zyra mains should be pretty content with many of the new changes, but even if you don’t play Zyra, you’ll want to pay close attention to the way that her plants receive damage now to prepare for when you inevitably see more Zyras in your games.

“We always get super excited whenever we see champions having fun play patterns in more than one role,” a note from Riot Games in the patch notes explained. “For Zyra especially, we found ways for her to thrive as a support in a healthier way, but it wasn’t all flowers just yet. This set of changes should provide our favorite fern more agency to go where she wants or where her team needs her the most.”

Below are all of the changes for Zyra that should be shipping with Patch 7.24:

Base stats

MANA REGEN: 8.5 per 5 seconds ⇒5 per 5 seconds

MANA REGEN GROWTH STAT: 0.8 ⇒4

Passive – Garden of Thorns

MAX SEED SPAWN RANGE: 1300 ⇒900

PLANT DURATION: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 seconds (at levels 1/4/7/10/13/16) ⇒8 seconds at all levels

PASSIVE SEED DURATION: 45 seconds ⇒30 seconds (W seeds unchanged at 60 seconds)

PLANT HEALTH: 4-6, based on W rank ⇒8 (see W notes below)

PLANT GOLD GRANTED ON KILL: 5 ⇒3

Damage taken by plants

“Plants now die instantly to melee basic attacks but can survive more hits from damage over time effects and small minions/monsters. They’re less durable in the late game against all other sources, since ranking up W no longer increases their health. As a side note, there are a few more plants overall.”

RANGED BASIC ATTACKS: 2 ⇒4

MELEE BASIC ATTACKS: 2 ⇒8

SINGLE TARGET SPELLS: 4 ⇒8

AREA-EFFECT SPELLS: 2 ⇒4

DAMAGE OVER TIME EFFECTS: 2 ⇒1

LARGE MINIONS/MONSTERS: 1 ⇒2

SMALL MINIONS/MONSTERS: 1 ⇒1

W – Rampant Growth