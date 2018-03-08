League of Legends Reveals Pricing for Pizza Delivery Sivir, Birdio, Hextech Alistar

After the skins were first spotted on the PBE and were later teased by various League of legends social media accounts, Riot Games has officially unveiled the new skins for Sivir, Galio, and Alistar.

Created with a combination of one part meme, one part chicken, and one part Hextech technology, Riot Games has now fully revealed the details and pricing of Pizza Delivery Sivir, Birdio, and Hextech Alistar. The skins were first reported on earlier on Wednesday when a brief video showed the skins’ recall animations in action, and new posts from Riot Games showed off the skins in greater detail with turnarounds and costs for each skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The featured image shown above comes from the datamined PBE files first reported on by Surrender@20, but you can check out all of the new skins below to start planning out your future RP purchases, skins that are now available for testing on the PBE.

Pizza Delivery Sivir

Pizza Delivery Sivir is the first skin to be revealed, a cosmetic that’s really the star of this skin trio. The skin features Sivir in a pizza delivery outfit with pizzas to replace her crossblade.

What’s even better is that if players have an unwarranted objection to pineapple on pizza or some other combination, Sivir brought a few options to the table. As explained by Riot KateyKhaos in the skin’s PBE boards post, Sivir’s pizzas will swap out between different options, though pepperoni is the only one that’s available at the moment on the PBE.

Pizza Delivery Sivir – 1350 RP

New model and textures, including a pizza crossblade!

New VFX for all spells, complete with a randomized pizza shuffle on her Q – Boomerang Blade! Her pizza weapon will randomly pick from pineapple/ham, mushroom/olives, and pepperoni.

New SFX for all spells, full of cheesy, gooey goodness!

New recall animation, where she’s guaranteed to deliver in 30 minutes or less!

Birdio

Next up is Birdio, a skin that outfits Galio with a chicken costume to go along with the wings his base skin already has.

When Galio’s skin was first previewed, I drew a blank for what the name might be, though Birdio is much better than anything I could’ve anticipated. The skin is a bit cheaper than Pizza Delivery Sivir to give players a more affordable option and comes with the usual changes like a new model, textures, and other improvements outlined below.

Birdio – 975 RP

New model and textures – I hear the bird’s the word?!

New VFX for all spells, complete with delicious, golden chicken wings!

New SFX layers for all spells, full of bawk bawks!

New recall, dance and death animations, where the employee of the month becomes the dinner of the day!

Hextech Alistar

Rounding out the last of the three skin reveals is the latest champion to join the lineup of Hextech skins, Hextech Alistar.

The tanky support champion is one that hardly ever drops out of favor in the bot lane due to his survivability and crowd control, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see this skin in the bot lane more than a few times. However, actually getting the skin isn’t as easy as just forking over some RP. Like some other skins, Hextech Alistar will only be available through the loot system by way of Mythic Crafting. This means that Gemstones or good fortune will be your only way to unlock this skin that includes the following characteristics:

Hextech Alistar – Mythic Crafting/Loot

New model and textures – He’s got a brand new mechanical body, accented with the finest blue crystals!

New VFX for all spells- Crystalline-infused magic!

New SFX for all spells – Wispy magic fused with hextech power!

New recall, dance and death animations – He cannot be contained!

Birdio’s Correct Pricing and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune

[#PBE] Hi peeps! Birdio is listed in the shop as 1350 RP, but as noted in the PBE post, he’s 975 RP. We’re working to update the shop’s price. ? — freelo fish ?? (@KateyAnthony) March 7, 2018

Riot Games’ Katey “KateyKhaos” Anthony tweeted not long after the PBE boards posts went out to correct a mistake that some PBE players were noticing. On the PBE, Galio’s Birdio skin was originally shown in the shop as 1350 RP, but KateyKhaos said that the correct skin was 975 as explained in the PBE boards post.

The Rioter also tweeted the prices for each of the champions’ skins for players to see all at once alongside the pricing for the game’s newest Ultimate skin, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune. For those that didn’t catch the reveal of the newest skin, you can see everything it has to offer here before it’s released alongside these other skins for 2775 RP, a cheaper price than Ultimates are usually available for.